Remembering ‘a giant’ in civil rights

For the last half century, no one has done more to fulfill America’s promise of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” than the Rev. Joseph Lowery, co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), along with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1957, who passed away, at the age of 98, two weeks ago yesterday on Fri. March 27.

First and foremost, Rev. Lowery belonged to a generation of preachers who believed the church has served as “the epicenter of survival for many in the black American community,” from which the black preacher had a strong base of support. Speaking on the church and its place in the black community in 2008, Lowery said, “But for us, the church is where we take our hurt, pain, hope and aspirations and our belief for a better day.”

Following the death of his close friend and confidante, Dr. King on April 4, 1968. Lowery did not sow “sparingly,” giving generously of his talents and resources and continued those “difficult days ahead” that King spoke about the night before he was killed. Lowery remained deeply concerned about the liberation of black people, working to remove barriers to full equality and opportunities for the “American Dream,”and in the process, he seemed prepared to “use himself up,” serving as the president of the SCLC for over two decades from 1977 to 1997.

In highlighting the telling evidence of Rev. Lowery’s impact, former President Obama remarked that Lowery was “a giant who let so many of us stand on his shoulders.” To further attest to Rev. Lowery’s far-reaching influence, President Obama added, “Joseph Lowery changed the face of America. He carried the baton longer and surer than almost anybody.” More importantly, Obama concluded with a challenge and charge for all of us: “It falls to the rest of us now to pick it up and never stop moving forward until we finish what he started — that journey to justice.”

It’s abundantly clear that we’ve come a long way under the leadership and hard work of the late Rev. Joseph Lowery and those who started out with him and whose voices are now silent as they, along with Lowery have gone to join the ancestors. For his part, the president and CEO of the nation’s largest civil rights organization, the NAACP, Derrick Johnson had this to say in his tribute to Rev. Lowery, “We can think of no better way of celebrating his legacy than continuing to fight and make sure we — as Black people — are counted.”

Now, today, the movement that King gave his life for and that Lowery saw a need to continue , to what degree should each one of us consider it a part of our civic duty to fight for justice and equality. Having “led more marches and been in the trenches more than anyone,” Rev. Lowery deserves the last word: “I did the best I could.”

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

