This Easter is different

I am not a prophet. Don’t claim to be one, and don’t want to be one. In Bible times, if a prophet was wrong in his prophecy, he was to be stoned to death. Most of my past predictions have been about as accurate as the seven day weather forecasts on our local TV stations. So I am not a prophet, and this may sound weird to some of you, but this happened last Easter…

Last year, Terri and I attended a special Saturday Easter service at The Journey Church. The church is located across from Plain View Elementary School, a few miles from Dunn, here in Sampson County. Andy Shaffer, the pastor there, has been a good friend of mine for many years, long before he went into the ministry. I seldom see Andy anymore, but we have some good stories and adventures in our past. Some real good stories.

At the beginning of the service, the church worship team led in song. As we were singing during the last song before Andy spoke, something happened that shook me. I heard a voice. Was it a literal voice? No, but it might as well had been. It was clear and concise. It shook me. I looked around, but no one else was speaking to me. What was spoken to me at that Saturday service? It was short and to the point.

“Next Easter will be different.”

I have been keeping yellow legal pads to write down thoughts and ideas for personal use and for writing these columns. It is sort of a journal. When we came home that Saturday night, I pulled out the legal pad and wrote, “4/20/19 – “From Journey Church visit – ‘Next Easter will be different.’ Is it my mind racing, or a word from the Lord?”

To be honest, I wasn’t sure what it was. Whatever it was, I knew it was real. But what it meant, I didn’t know. Not being sure, I didn’t share with anyone, not even Terri. I felt that the “different” might be related to someone in our family, so I didn’t want her to become worried about it. I just wasn’t sure. Remember, I am not a prophet.

But, as the rest of the year passed by, the one sentence I heard at The Journey would be in the back of my mind. What would be different next Easter? Or maybe it really was just my mind racing. But something inside told me it was more than just in my mind.

Then, around the first of this year, we started hearing about a virus in China that was affecting many and spreading rapidly. But that was in China, and would not be affecting us here in the U.S. Well, it did and it is. And Easter is different this year. No explanation is necessary. We see it all around us.

What about what I heard back last Easter? I don’t know for certain. Like I keep saying, I am not a prophet. To me, the meaning seems to be simple — none of this caught God by surprise. He saw the beginning of the virus at the wet market in Wuhan, China, long before the bat somehow infected patient zero. And even though we don’t understand what is going on, we can take comfort in the fact that our loving God is in control.

Things are truly different this Easter. Many of those things may be difficult or scary. But they are really still just things. And as followers of Christ, we can be assured that, “Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.” (Romans 8:37)

How do I know that God loves us, even in these uncertain times? It is the true message of Easter, and it is no different this Easter than it was last year. Or for the more than two thousand years since that first Resurrection Sunday. It is the message of the cross of Calvary. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

