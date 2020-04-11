The hope that Easter brings

Some 2,000 years ago, on a morning probably not all that different from today, hope seemed fleeting for the many followers of Jesus, the Christ. Just a day earlier, he had been tortured relentlessly, nailed to a cross and crucified.

But two days later, on what Christians now celebrate as Easter, Mary Magdalene, the other Mary and others made their way to the sepulchre to anoint the body of Jesus. What they found, however, was the stone rolled away, the grave clothes inside and these words of hope from the angel of the Lord:

“He is not here; for He is risen …” (Matthew 28: 6 KJV).

These momentous words spoken by the angel on what is now referred to as Easter morning are some of the most significant words ever spoken. While Jesus Christ had died, he had conquered death. An eternal, shining, new day of hope had dawned for all those who believe in Him.

Today, sheltered in our homes, many of us without jobs, fearful of COVID-19’s spread and anxious about what the future will look like two or three months down the road, hope, for many, seems fleeting. It has gotten lost in the shuffle of a new and scary reality.

Even for Christians, many relegated to digital worship far removed from the sanctuaries where they find comfort, peace and hope, this Easter looks far different than those they have experienced throughout their lives. Yet the promise of that resurrection morning and the powerful words spoken by the angel — “He is not here; for He is risen” — still provide an undeniable sense of powerful, bright expectation of things to come.

For in those words is an assurance to all those who believe that nothing — not COVID-19 nor any other disease, not terrorists, not political fervor, not natural disasters — is more powerful than the risen Lord. While storms may rage, Christians know the one who calms the storms and who provides them the courage to face whatever challenge might come their way.

While we may be celebrating in far different ways than we did a year ago, the promise of Easter remains the same; and the hope of the future, if you choose to accept Christ as savior of your life, remains just as bright as it ever did.

The grave could not hold Jesus Christ; storms raging all around him did not prevent him from walking on water to reach his disciples. Wherever he went, the Bible teaches, Jesus brought hope and healing.

It is no different today if you put your faith and trust in Him.

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 tidal wave that has disrupted our lives, we believe, like our fellow Christians, that hope rests with the Lord. He is, as John 14:6 says, ‘the way, the truth and the life.”

While there are other beliefs, and, in some cases no beliefs, across our great world today, for us and Christians everywhere hope comes by way of the risen Lord.

We need that hope today perhaps more than ever before.

Finding that hope is as close as acceptance of the one who rose from the grave.