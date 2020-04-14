Can’t we all just get along?

I never would have believed it if I hadn’t seen it with my own two eyes. However, partisan politics has sunk to a new low.

In light of the current pandemic sweeping the globe killing thousands on a daily basis, you would think this invisible enemy would bring us together in unity to conquer the toxic contagion.

Instead, it has become yet another political tool in an attempt to oust a duly elected president.

Of course, I don’t know why this should surprise me. The Democrats have been trying to impeach President Donald J. Trump even before he was elected.

In fact, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) was just beginning to filter its way across the continents, our federal government was wrapped up in a total farce of an impeachment trial in the Senate.

Shortly after the president banned all flights to and from China after getting Intel that a virus jumped from animal to human in Wuhan at the end of January, he was called xenophobic and a racist from many leaders on the left, including several 2020 Democratic candidates for president.

New York City (NYC) Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is in charge of the largest city in the United States of America, was encouraging people to go out en masse and live it up as late as March 2. He even went so far as to say they didn’t have to worry about the coronavirus.

Is it any wonder why NYC, a densely populated area of over eight million, is the epicenter of COVID-19? People from all over the world travel to the Big Apple. With people crammed in like sardines, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand how quickly this pandemic has spread.

By the same token, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was ill-prepared for this pandemic. He had the opportunity to purchase 16,000 ventilators for the Empire State in 2016; but instead, he chose to spend taxpayer dollars on other useless projects.

But is the lame stream media hounding these politicians to resign from their positions? Of course not. Instead, they are propping up Cuomo to replace gaffe prone former Vice President Joe Biden as the 2020 Democratic nominee.

In stark contrast, the lame stream media continues to malign the president at every turn and dog him with “gotcha” questions at the daily briefings of the coronavirus task force.

President Trump is doing everything within his power to get our nation through this war with an unseen enemy by forging partnerships with big business and cutting through red tape to get a vaccine.

Yet, the leaders of the Democratic Party, in collusion with the lame stream media, continue to spout their lies that the president is weak and is not leading in the fight against this wretched disease.

I have to shake my head because it is just the total opposite.

After spending three years of renegotiating trade deals and bringing big business back to our shores, you don’t bring the best economy our country has ever seen to a grinding halt for the heck of it.

That heart-wrenching decision was done to save American lives. We have a president that puts the welfare of others before his own. The man is a billionaire. He didn’t have to run for elected office. He did it because he loves this country and did not like where it was headed.

Donald J. Trump is our president for such a time as this. If it had not been for his quick action to stop flights from China, we would be looking at millions of Americans dead — not thousands.

Hillary Clinton recently stated she would not have stopped air travel from China or any other country, for that matter. I cannot fathom what the death toll would be if that had happened.

When the third phase of the coronavirus relief package was being debated in Congress at the end of March, a top Democrat echoed the words of President Barack Obama’s former Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel, who stated, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) reportedly stated, “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Talk about getting kicked in the ribs when you’re down.

Instead of putting their political fights on the back burner and thinking of the millions of Americans confined to their homes with “Stay at Home” orders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up the legislation for a week.

While hard working Americans were losing their jobs through no fault of their own, the house speaker and her cronies were demanding to fill the relief stimulus with nonessential items from the “New Green Deal,” which would destroy our nation as we know it, to changing election laws as well as a pay raise for themselves – none of which had anything to do with COVID-19.

Yet, Nancy Pelosi, with a straight face, made her rounds to all the Sunday shows pontificating her falsehoods that everything in the legislation was in fact coronavirus-related.

Is it any wonder why nothing ever seems to get done in Washington, D.C.?

Our so-called political leaders act more like a bunch of mean-spirited overgrown adolescents, who are more concerned with their own power and wealth, than doing the work for which they were elected.

If they would agree to disagree and put their petty squabbles aside, we could once again become that “Shining City on a Hill” — that beacon of light to the world — spoken about by John Winthrop when the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock and reiterated by presidents like John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

