COVID-19 hits home in a big way

We applaud Samantha and Alfredo DiPinto for their transparency surrounding a virus that, despite dominating the news cycle, we still don’t know a whole lot about.

We know to keep our distance, to clean our hands vigorously and disinfect everything. Staying at home, except for essential excursions, is mandated and wearing masks in public, especially when going to grocery stores, is a preferred way to protect yourself and others. Even with all of those precautions, the virus can still hit home.

That’s what happened at one of our beloved businesses, Southern Style BBQ & Chicken, where an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

At Southern Style, staff was practicing safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for several weeks. Employees wore masks, disinfected work areas and serving utensils, and did that aforementioned vigorous hand-washing.

It is unknown how the employee contracted the virus, but the DiPintos took no chances, quickly making the decision to close the business for the suggested two-week period. The business was subsequently deep cleaned and disinfected — twice — and employees will be self-quarantined for the next fortnight to assure any virus symptoms do not arise.

Southern Style was not mandated to make an announcement of the COVID-19 impact, nor close. They did both.

The transparency and willingness to be a true community leader is a breath of fresh air, even though it is a significant hit to a popular restaurant that thrives on its drive-thru business.

Compounding the situation is the closure of Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano. That decision to close was made following a staff meeting at which some key Alfredo’s employees shared apprehensions about working until a couple weeks passes, citing the link between Alfredo and wife Samantha’s Southern Style. There have been no positive tests and no sickness at Alfredo’s, just a couple degrees of separation from a positive test.

We don’t fault the employees for doing what they feel is necessary to protect themselves in a new era of quarantining and social distancing. Alfredo doesn’t discount it either. However, that doesn’t change the fact that a business cannot operate without its employees.

Samantha lamented the misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and how the virus is spread. The stigma that comes with testing positive is “unfair,” she said.

She’s right.

There is still so much we don’t know about this coronavirus, and unfortunately erring on the side of caution, while appreciated by us, will cause a massive hit to mom-and-pop operations like Samantha’s and Alfredo’s. And it remains to be seen what kind of impact those closures will have beyond the two weeks.

We hope it is minimal.

COVID-19 announcements have come, by and large, from county health departments and state health officials. They present the amount of tests conducted, as well as the number of people testing positive, hospitalized and claimed by this new virus. Experts dissect the numbers, look at how they’ve changed over the preceding days and months and try to project how much longer we’ll have government-mandated sanctions on what used to be everyday activities.

There were 14 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Sampson as of Tuesday. There had been 149 tests performed, resulting in 125 negatives to go with the 14 positives, of which four are now considered recovered. There are 10 tests pending and no deaths resulting in the virus in Sampson, while in Duplin the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 16 residents as of Tuesday.

In North Carolina, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 5,000, covering 93 of its 100 counties by Tuesday. There were more than 400 people hospitalized, and the number of people dead as a result hit triple digits at 108, up 22 from Monday’s reported total.

The impact is being felt locally, and really for the first time, we see firsthand how an employee, two businesses and a big family can be affected in our community. We hope it’s merely a bump in the road, but we praise the DiPintos for being open and honest about something that is nobody’s fault — an occurrence that could seemingly happen anywhere at any time, despite a plethora of precautions.

“I feel morally and ethically responsible to the community and to my employees, since we don’t understand where exactly this employee got it from,” said Samantha on her decision to close. “We are like family in our business, and family takes care of each other.”

When they open back up, let’s pay it forward.