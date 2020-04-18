Child advocacy as important, relevant as ever

The blue pinwheels were planted quickly and quietly this year as we settled into a new normal of social distancing, but the problem of child abuse remains as prevalent as ever.

When a child is abused, it can have adverse effects on their entire life, stealing away precious years of adolescence and leading to mental and physical breakdowns in adult life, including drug abuse, alcoholism and other coping mechanisms that follow an incident, or cycle, of abusive behavior.

Children must be protected. It starts with raising awareness of the issue, and it continues with advocating for victims and prosecuting offenders.

Having a team of people fighting for child abuse victims and their non-offending family members is vital, and that’s what Sampson began to implement back in 2012, seeing its own Child Advocacy Center (CAC) officially formed three years later. Since that time, the Sampson CAC has handled hundreds upon hundreds of child abuse cases. The majority involve sexual abuse, while others were physical abuse or ones in which children witnessed violent or otherwise traumatic incidents.

The numbers are staggering, and the problem is as prevalent as ever.

What would make these incidents even worse would be if children were forced to travel around the state and keep talking about how they were hurt, reliving that abuse over and over again. With the CAC, they don’t have to. They can have their stories heard here — once.

A team that includes law enforcement, Social Services, prosecutors, medical providers and mental health professionals are ensuring that victims are protected and heard. Services at the center include forensic interviews, medical evaluations, parent education and links to advocacy and case review.

It is a worthwhile mission, and one that deserves our support. As CAC director Shannon Barber and others have often said, it takes a village.

In fact, it was the Smurfs and their Smurf Village that served as the theme for the first-ever 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in Clinton last year, designed to raise money for the center. That event had to go by the wayside this year amid the massive slate of cancellations that occurred due to COVID-19.

However, just because there are no awareness events, it does not mean the issue is any less important, nor any less widespread.

In Sampson County, from 2016 to 2018, the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center provided services to 424 children and their families. Most of those children were under 12 years of age.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated one in seven children have experienced abuse or neglect in the past year. In 2018 alone, nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in this country. The National Children’s Alliance cites that close to 700,000 children are abused or neglected on an annual basis.

As a nonprofit, the center relies on grant funds and community donations to further its goal of having a centralized, safe location for victims to tell their stories and receive valuable, free assistance — help that doesn’t take their pain and compound it with travelling across the state to see forensic experts and mental health professionals.

Church and civic groups have donated funds and supplies over the years, and other partnering agencies have similarly raised money to aid the CAC’s mission.

Since 1983, April has been designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a renewed commitment to giving each child every chance to succeed by ensuring they grow up with safe, stable and nurturing relationships in an environment free from abuse and neglect.

Children’s lives are shaped by their experiences, including what happens in their environment and the types of relationships they have with parents, teachers and other caregivers. Children who experience abuse, neglect and other adverse childhood experiences are at increased risk for those negative consequences as adults, health officials say.

Those safe environments are essential.

When victims don’t get that at home, they seek law enforcement and Social Services and advocacy groups, who then refer cases to the Child Advocacy Center. The CAC is there, like so many of us, to help.

So whether you plant a pinwheel, don a blue ribbon, release a balloon or a butterfly, let us all do our part to advocate for children at every turn, and halt the cycle of abuse.