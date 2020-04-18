Standing on our heads

“You can stand on your head that long.” It would really irritate me when my daddy would say that. And he said it to me several times during my youth. Usually it would come after I would complain about how long some farm work was taking. In other words, he was saying, “Quit complaining, and get back to work!”

Harvesting tobacco was hard work, no matter what age you were. But you knew it would last only for the couple of months during the summer. It was always a good feeling when you could look back at a tobacco field and see nothing but tobacco stalks with no leaves on them. There would be more work involved in getting the cured tobacco to market, but the most difficult work had been done.

As an adult, I would remember that line from my father. During some difficult work situations that took some time, I would find myself saying to myself and those working around me, “Hang in there, you can stand on your head that long.” And in some trying personal situations during the years, I’ve reminded myself of my father’s words. It took some time, but eventually I managed to get through those days.

Patience and perseverance are two words that are no longer common in today’s American culture. We want everything convenient and now. Fast food is quick and easy. Why bother to cook when you can pull something out of the freezer and microwave it. Why bother learning simple math when you have a calculator. And I am in the same boat as everyone else. I did use the phrase, “Close enough for government work,” many times during my work career.

But the problem with convenient and now is that there are times when quick and easy just won’t work. It’s going to take patience and perseverance. Our nation has shown that many times throughout our history. The Revolutionary War lasted eight long years. The Civil War and the U.S. involvement in World War II both lasted four years. And the Great Depression continued the entire decade of the 1930’s.

In little over a month, the coronavirus has impacted all of our lives. For me, it’s been mainly an inconvenience. But for many, the impact has been dramatic. There are businesses closed, jobs lost, and more importantly, lives lost. There is an understandable hunger to get back to the normal of what our lives were just a couple of months ago. This appears to be another one of those times when patience and perseverance is needed.

The coronavirus is spread through human to human contact. Less human contact means less spread of the deadly virus. That’s the reasoning behind the stay at home orders that has caused so much disruption to our economy and our lives. The spread of the virus needs to be slowed. There has to be an adequate system of testing in order to keep the infected isolated as much as possible. Until then it is going to be difficult to safely reopen things. How soon that will be, and what it will look like, is up for debate.

We may begin to reopen up things sometime in the near future. But the truth is that we will not probably return to anything near to the normal we knew a few months ago until there is a proven vaccine for the coronavirus. And experts predict that the vaccine will probably not be available until sometime in 2021.

So the question is, “Can we stand on our heads that long?” I hope so. The new normal is not going to be that normal. Try to avoid getting caught up in the blame game, which is primarily politically motivated anyway. (I’m still going to blame that bat in China.) We are going to have to persevere and be patient. Some form of social distancing and face masks will surely be part of it. You might as well start now and get used to it. There will be changes in our everyday life.

But we can do it. There will be a vaccine. We can stand on our heads that long. Even with a face mask on.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

