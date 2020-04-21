The sting in crying wolf

Did you ever hear the saying, “Never cry wolf”?

Well, I raised a false alarm one too many times. It resulted in the rejection of a subsequent valid claim, which had disastrous consequences. Although I lived to tell about the nightmarish event, I definitely regretted the previous trumped-up assertions.

With a swarm of yellow and black winged insects attacking the area above my shoulders as a young boy, I looked like a madman running and screaming through the backyard whacking myself over the head numerous times.

I would have done just about anything to get myself out of the unpleasant quandary.

When I was a small boy, at the age of nine, my family lived in the small southwestern Pennsylvania coal mining town of Bentleyville where my dad was pastoring a church.

The church was in a four-story structure built into a hillside.

The church sanctuary was at the street level above. We lived in an apartment below the church with the Sunday school classrooms below that. On the very bottom was a grungy old basement that you didn’t want to step into without fearing for your life. We called it “The Dungeon”.

The property at the base of the building was considered our backyard.

It was massive.

There was a large parking lot covered with small rocks and pebbles with a long narrow strip of land running along the bank of a creek, which served as the town’s sewer system.

While you wouldn’t want to step foot in the running water, I did on several occasions. But that is another story in and of itself.

Along that narrow strip of land by the creek bed was our swimming pool and swing set.

On this particular day at the end of June, I was playing with John, one of my best friends and classmates. He lived on the other side of town and had ridden his bike over to my house to spend the day.

My next door neighbor Danny, who was also the same age, came over to play as well.

We had discovered a rather large hole in the ground close to the creek. At first glance, we thought it was a snake’s lair. But then we decided it was too large for that. Maybe a beaver or groundhog lived there.

Upon closer inspection, we realized it was a beehive filled with yellow jackets.

Being the curious type, the three of us couldn’t leave well enough alone.

Danny had a brilliant idea. At the time, I thought so as well. But after I tell you what happened next, you will realize that I no longer felt that way after the fact. But by that time, it was too late.

My next door neighbor thought it would be a neat experiment to pour a bucket of water into the hole with the little black and yellow insects.

When Danny went to get a large bucket from his house, my good friend John grabbed a snow shovel from behind the door to “The Dungeon”.

The plan was for Danny to dump the water into the hole and then John would lay the snow shovel over the top.

The deed was done.

Now we waited to see what would happen next. From our point of view, nothing much appeared to be taking place on the surface. But you can bet your bottom dollar that something was going on in the yellow jackets nest below.

After what seemed like several minutes, Danny decided to remove the shovel while John and I stood a safe distance away. Then all of the sudden, without warning, John ran down the small slope on which we stood and trotted directly passed the gaping hole.

At first, I thought he had lost his marbles. But after nothing happened, I decided to do the same thing.

Big mistake!

When I ran past the water logged yellow jackets nest, the swarm of winged yellow and black insects decided to take flight at that exact moment and exit their now flooded home.

Well, of course, I was the first thing they saw; so they came after me with a vengeance.

They began to attack me with their poisonous stingers mainly on my face and head. I began to scream out in desperation as I ran for all I was worth.

I didn’t think to jump into the swimming pool. Instead, I ran direct past it in a panic.

Well, I was always screaming at the top of my lungs for no good reason while I was outdoors. And every time I did so, my parents would come running because they thought I was seriously hurt.

This time, when I really was in trouble, no one came to my aid.

My friend John, who had passed by the nest before me, looked back and saw the horrific scene unfolding before his very eyes. Since he could run faster than me, he went up the two flights of stairs to our house and told my parents what had happened. By the time I reached the bottom of the steps with the yellow jackets making a new nest in my hair, my dad came to my rescue.

As we hurried up the steps, he did his best to swat the insects from my crown.

After coming into the house, my dad rushed me into the bathroom to put my head under the water faucet in the bathtub. My mom was jumping around the bathroom trying to swat at several yellow jackets, which had come into the house with us.

My head began to swell up like a balloon.

I think my parents broke every traffic law in the book as they rushed me to the nearest hospital in Charleroi.

I ended up getting a shot with what looked like the longest needle on earth. It was a very painful experience indeed. I couldn’t sit on my gluteus maximus for at least a week.

Needless to say, I stopped hollering like a lunatic just for the heck of it. Because the next time I needed help, I wanted to make sure it came. And with my track record, I was always requiring assistance to get myself out of an outlandish predicament.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

