With this being the last weekend in April, one can begin to hope that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be behind us. To be sure, COVID-19 is highlighting a distinct racial disparity with a disproportionate number of black Americans being affected by the coronavirus.

Ironically, the month of April is also recognized as National Minority Health Month, with a recurring theme being “reducing health disparities and advancing health equity.”

Historically, health inequality has been part of the American social landscape for nearly as long as we’ve been a country.

To help us all better understand the origin of health inequality, in North Carolina for instance, health care for the vast majority of blacks began on the plantation. When it came to food, shelter, clothing, and medical care, slaves were subject to the control and whim of the plantation owner. According to Kenneth M. Stampp’s “The Peculiar Institution,” a book that covered every aspect of slavery, on a North Carolina plantation during the 1850s, 67 percent of the black infants died.

Today in NC, blacks still have a higher rate of infant mortality, just one example of the lingering disparities in health status between blacks and whites.

Some 50 years after the abolition of slavery, the first to alert the country on the national stage about the poor health status of black Americans was Booker T. Washington, a former slave, the founder of Tuskegee Institute and leader in the cause of industrial education for blacks. According to Booker T. Washington, “Without health and long life, all else fails.” In 1915, Washington, being aware of the disproportionately high death rate among blacks, launched the National Negro Health Week, proclaiming, “The future of the race depends upon the conservation of its health.”

Being more concerned with accommodating white southerners and understanding the role of health in the economic development of the black community, Washington concluded, “Without health, and until we reduce the high death rate, it will be impossible for us to have permanent success in business, in property getting, in acquiring education, or to show other evidences of progress.” Not once did Washington suggest that the government should play a greater role in addressing the health disparities by providing the opportunity for blacks to achieve good health and equity. And for failing to do so, Booker T. Washington was heavily criticized, even to the point of being heckled in public.

However, Washington’s efforts led to a national health movement with Negro Health Week being an annual event in April until the early 1950s. Starting with Booker T. Washington in April 1915 and continuing today with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the deadly costs of years of health disparities finally gets our attention in a major way. This has now been placed prominently on the national stage, under a very bright spotlight, waiting to become part of the national conversation on racial inequality in America.

Now, where do we go from here?

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Larry-Sutton-1.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.