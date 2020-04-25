Demanding your rights

“I demand my rights.” I’m sure if you have watched very many crime dramas on TV, you have heard the arrested criminal say those words. And in real life, it is important that everyone have those rights in order that the justice system can operate in a fair and proper manner.

The rights of American citizens have always been important. The founding fathers felt that establishing those rights were so critical that they would not ratify the U.S. Constitution until the Bill of Rights was added. But what really are “rights,” and what are just the desires for those promoting a certain cause? With all the hoopla about healthcare over the past few years, I have heard commentators on TV say that Americans had the “right” to affordable healthcare. Affordable healthcare may be a good idea, but I don’t think you will find it mentioned anywhere in the U.S. Constitution.

Over the past couple of weeks there have been protests all over the country. The protests have been urging government leaders to reopen businesses and the economy, which has been basically shut down due to the coronavirus. The need to get things going again is real, as many are suffering much economic hardship. Many of those protesting say that the shutdown is a violation of their Constitutional rights. I even heard one lady say that it was her right to go to the beauty salon, which are now closed. I do hope she can get to go soon, but I don’t think that’s found anywhere in the Bill of Rights.

One of the signs at the Reopen NC protest in Raleigh Tuesday stated, “My rights are essential.” And the sign is correct. Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and the rest of the framers of the Constitution agreed. They wanted to assure that the federal government would not have too much power over the individual states and citizens. The Bill of Rights to the Constitution were included in order to protect those rights.

But some people claim their “rights” in an effort to just get things their own way. (And in the process, often making life more difficult for everyone else.) While working with the Revenue Department, I once had a tax protester come into my office. He claimed, among other things, that he had the right to drive on whichever side of the road he wanted. Of course, he didn’t think it was his responsibility to pay the taxes to provide those roads, no matter which side he chose to drive on.

On a personal level, there is within us the urge to “claim our rights.” You may feel you have to right to buy that new car, even though you can’t afford it. An apparent injustice may make you think you have the right to be upset. There are other personal rights we may demand, and the reasoning behind them may sometimes be understandable. But are we helping or hurting ourselves? Years ago, I heard a preacher say, “You can demand your rights and lose your blessing.”

Probably the most dangerous personal right we demand is the right to be happy. Contrary to what many think, the U.S. Constitution does not give us the right to happiness, only the “pursuit of happiness.” Of course, it’s better to be happy than unhappy. But happiness is a feeling, and is largely based on external situations. We all know the world can be fickle. If my team wins, I’m happy. If they lose, I’m not. So, if I am not careful, I will put my happiness in the sometimes unsure hands of a twenty year old football player I have never met.

The interesting thing is that there is one right we can claim that can really lead us down that road in the pursuit of true happiness. In the Bible, John 1:12 states, “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.” True happiness can be found in the “righteousness, peace and joy,” (Romans 14:17) that comes from being a child of God and a part of His kingdom. And you can claim that right even if you haven’t been to the beauty or barber shop for a few weeks.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

