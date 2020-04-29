After surviving a crisis, we experience a surge of clarity. The trivial and frivolous become clearly apparent, and we give new consideration to those things that are truly important. The coronavirus crisis may present one of those moments of clarity. We will ask ourselves: What is important in our personal lives and in the operation of our government?

The coronavirus crisis revealed that the United States was unprepared for an infectious epidemic disease. We lacked safety equipment and a capability to accommodate a surge of patients in either permanent or field facilities. We lacked capability to get available supplies to the right place at the right time.

University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm reports in his book Deadliest Enemy that thirty of the most critical life saving drugs are produced exclusively or primarily in foreign countries, primarily China and India. No significant stockpiles are maintained in the United States. Hospital ventilators — used to assist patient breathing — are made in foreign countries.

Nothing prevents a hurricane from occurring during an infectious disease epidemic. During the badly bungled Katrina hurricane response, 14,000 people were crammed into the Louisiana Superdome, and 25,000 crowded into the Morial Center. How would that be for infectious disease transmission?

As a result of the coronavirus disruption of the economy, our federal government is sending money to many people who need financial help, increasing the national debt in the process. That is surely justifiable. The problem is that we already had a 20 trillion dollar national debt. A lot of that previously existing debt was obligated by politicians who lacked the moral courage to do what needed to be done. Since there could be more emergency situations in the future, it may be time to consider what we finance with debt. There is no free money. Money is a medium of exchange. If we put money into circulation that does not represent goods and services, prices rise to meet the available supply of money, i.e., inflation. In the future, a dollar will buy less.

Greed and compassion are two values that have been with us throughout recorded history. The emergence of the coronavirus exposed those values in stark contrast, and that can be expressed as follows.

I am willing to sacrifice some of my wealth to protect your health.

I am willing to sacrifice your health to increase my wealth.

We may not recognize the value of our community newspapers, whether paper or electronic, until we lose the service. During our young 21st century, 1800 newspapers have closed. For example, the Thomaston Times, a newspaper supporting the community of Thomaston, Ga., closed after publishing for 147 years. The coronavirus is putting terrific pressure on local news media because our community news media are supported by advertising. When businesses can’t operate, they can’t advertise. If community events are canceled, they don’t need publicity.

The loss of responsibly edited community news systems has generated undisciplined social media rumor mills that are splintering our society. Before television was fully developed, radio stations ran light weight entertainment programs that were dubbed “soap operas.” They usually ended with “Be sure to tune in tomorrow for a continuation of….” The writers for one of those shows scripted a marriage between two of the program’s characters. Some of the listening audience sent wedding gifts to the radio station. Those listeners were unable to distinguish between entertainment and reality. Our life is now more complex, and distinguishing fact from fiction requires professional journalists, responsible editors, and diligent readers.

Now is a good time to ask ourselves: What is important?

By Jack Stevenson Contributing columnist