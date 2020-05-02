Some coronavirus wandering thoughts

It seems like I’ve had more time recently to have wondering thoughts. There’s not much else to do. With almost every day seeming the same, it’s easy to forget what day of the week it is. I remember when we laughed about the time Daddy went to church and no one else showed up. It was a Saturday, not Sunday. It doesn’t seem that funny now.

We are helping out with the grandkids some now that there is no school due to the coronavirus. I now realize I don’t need to go on that TV game show. After having to help grandchildren with their homework, I’m pretty sure I’m not smarter than a fifth grader.

I was doing a landscaping job a couple of weeks ago for a lady. She was keeping her five grandchildren for her working daughters, since there was no school. I told her that it looked like that if the virus didn’t get us old folks, keeping the grandkids will.

I worry about the students missing one third of the school year due to the virus, especially about the ones who were already behind in their learning. I know many students have family and the environment around them that will enable to maintain their education, even while there is no school. But many do not. And many need the structured learning environment that the school and classroom teachers provide. Sadly, the gap between the two groups will only grow larger the longer there is no school.

By the way, has the rest of the school year been “canceled,” or has it been “cancelled?” I’ve seen it spelled both ways by people who think they are smarter than fifth graders.

They’re back! The orange highway construction barrels are back on Sunset Avenue here in Clinton. They’ve been gone for about a year after the seemingly forever Highway 24 road construction. But they are back, due to the construction relating to the bridge replacement on the Faircloth Freeway. Hopefully, the barrels won’t hang around as long as they did last time.

Does a “non-essential” job or business mean that it wasn’t necessary in the first place?

After attending online church services the past few weeks due to the virus restrictions, it’s going to seem weird to go to church and not be able to pause or mute the sermon.

Speaking of weird, I was listening to a sports talk program last weekend. The program centered around how sporting events would reopen after the coronavirus shutdown. They talked about the probable situation where most events would have no fans, only the participants. One of the hosts, Ryan McGee, said someone had said to him that it would be weird to have ballgames without spectators. McGee said he responded, “Who cares if it seems weird? What about this hasn’t been weird?”

What about this hasn’t been weird? Now that’s a true statement.

Finally, this could be a good time for a reset. With many of us seeing our lives interrupted by the coronavirus, maybe it’s time to take an honest look at ourselves. Are there certain things you were trusting in that are now suddenly not that trustworthy? Are you surprisingly getting along okay without that thing or activity you thought you really needed? Maybe some things that were important to you a few weeks ago are now not that important. Maybe there are things that are now more important.

During this weird season, it is a good time to take inventory and make some positive personal changes. But good intention is not change. Remember, change isn’t change until there is change.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

