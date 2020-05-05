The fire drill exhibitionist

Do you remember all the fire drills during our school years when we had to exit the building as quickly as possible?

I always dreaded the sporadic buzzing sound emitted by the fire alarms. The obnoxious ear-piercing noise typically commenced not long after class began.

Since I was afflicted with a disability, my legs always stiffened up, making it more difficult to walk out of the school building as we practiced our evacuation route in the event of a real blazing inferno.

As far as I was concerned, the only upside to the monthly drills was the time spent away from our studies, especially if it was a class or teacher I was not very fond of.

Well, I thought all those mundane repetitive exercises had come to an end once I finally arrived at an institution of higher learning. Boy, was I wrong.

I remember one time during my sophomore year in college, I had just finished my shower when there was a knock at the door. It was our floor’s resident assistant informing me of a fire drill, in which I, seemingly, was the only dorm resident that failed to adhere to the sounding alarm. When I began running down the corridor, he told me it might be better if I put some clothes on first.

Along with my brother John, I was attending Evangel University, an Assemblies of God Christian liberal arts institution, in Springfield, Missouri.

My family had just moved to the Queen City of the Ozarks in the middle of August before classes began that fall.

I was eager to get back to campus where I could continue my life of newfound freedom as well as get reacquainted with all my friends that I had been separated from for nearly four months.

In addition, I was looking forward to making new friends, including my new roommate Wesley Welch, who was a defensive tackle for our college football team — The Crusaders.

It was my second year on Scott Second North, better known as “The Dynasty.”

Since we lived in a dormitory and had no actual frat houses on campus, this was the next best thing.

With nine rooms at double occupancy except the resident assistant’s room, on both branches of our wing of the dormitory, I had 34 guys, besides myself, that were my closest friends. It was a brotherhood, a friendship unlike any other, built out of respect, love and always having each others back — that would last the rest of our lives.

I had just returned from an evening of fun and games with several friends at “The Joust,” one of the more popular hangouts on campus. The fact that they had a diner of sorts with a plethora of menu items probably had something to do with why it was such a trendy meeting place.

That cheeseburger washed down with a frosty Coca-Cola was just the ticket for those late-night hunger pains.

When I returned to my dorm room, Wesley was nowhere to be found. It’s possible he was running a few new plays with his teammates in preparation for the season’s home opener on Saturday. I had just enough time to take a quick shower prior to hitting the books for an hour before heading to bed.

I turned on my tunes and cranked up the volume on the stereo before stripping off my clothes and tossing them into the hamper next to the sink.

Swoosh! Two points for hitting the laundry basket lid and depositing my dirty linens inside. The crowd goes wild!

I should have been a point guard for the basketball team. Too bad I couldn’t dribble a ball or run up and down the court without falling flat on my face.

Minor details.

With that done, I was in the shower gyrating my head to the sound of the music as I lathered up my lean body and washed my hair. One of my suite mates had to use the facilities while I was in the middle of my one man operetta with the stereo.

It was one of the many inconveniences of four guys sharing one bathroom, but none so difficult as being behind the shower curtain when the toilet was flushed. When the water ran cold, my voice turned into a high-pitched squeal as I distinctly heard a snicker on the other side of the plastic drape.

Dag nabbit!

It was a good thing I was nearly finished with my nightly chore. Lickety-split, I was out of the shower wrapped in a towel and back in my room jamming to my music. As I stood in front of the mirror combing my hair with a brush that doubled as my microphone, I could faintly hear an annoying sound beyond my door.

What in tarnation was that?

I thought it was someone’s alarm clock going off across the hall. Why in the world would someone set their buzzer to go off before bedtime anyway? Turn off that blasted thing already! It was interfering with my jam session.

About that time, I heard a thump at the entryway to my humble abode. It was my floor’s large strapping resident assistant, John Allen.

“What are you doing?” questioned the college senior. “Don’t you know we’re having a fire drill?

“You’re the only one that didn’t make it outside,” continued the muscular fellow. “Some of your floor mates said they saw you return to your room, so I thought I’d check on you.”

That’s what that noise was — the fire alarm!

I ran out of my room with my lean body wrapped in a towel. As I began to race down the hall toward the exit, the towel dropped to the floor.

My older, wiser mentor suggested that it might be a good idea if I threw some clothes on before exiting the dormitory. I quickly picked up my towel off the floor and brushed past my brother snatching the bathrobe from the back of the door before racing down the hall toward the stairwell. Because of my sheer ignorance, our floor was the last to fully exit the dormitory. Needless to say, we did not win any awards for the the floor with the quickest time.

When I opened the glass panel door to join many of the other guys from the dorm in the front yard, they all hollered out to me.

I raised my hands in the air and began jumping around like Rocky Balboa when he reached the top of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Many of the guys started clapping and a few of them even whistled. When the guys filed past me as they headed back into the building, several snickered at me. I gave them a blank stare.

Then my roommate Wesley informed me that my bathrobe came undone when I was jumping up and down.

I just flashed the entire dorm.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

