Remembering Mary McLeod Bethune

“The whole world opened to me when I learned to read.” And “Believe in yourself, learn, and never stop wanting to build a better world.”

These are words that today’s parents could share with their children and youth as learning from home continues due to the COVID-19 crisis. But these words were actually spoken by Mary Jane McLeod Bethune, for whom in just a little over a week from today, many people will pause to reflect on her life and legacy on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of her death, on May 18, 1955, at her home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

To some on this Mother’s Day weekend, “Mary McLeod Bethune was a mother to us all, an educator of unwavering dedication, and a standard-bearer for Black men and women.” And to others, “The lesson of Mrs. Bethune’s life is that genius knows no racial barriers.” If only that were the reality of the time in which Mary Jane had been born and lived, our country would be much different today.

Acknowledged as the “First Lady of Negro America” by Ebony Magazine in July 1949, Mary Jane McLeod was born on July 10, 1875 to former slaves in Mayesville, South Carolina. She was the 15th of 17 children and the first to receive a formal education. Realizing that blacks had not been made full recipients of their American inheritance of equal protection under the law, her every effort was aimed at leveling the playing field, especially for black youth. She became devoted in her pursuit of equal rights for black Americans, eventually earning the title, “First Lady of the Struggle.”

Having benefited from hard work and education, Mrs. Bethune worked tirelessly to improve the educational opportunities of black Americans, especially at a time when segregation and discrimination were so prevalent throughout the country. Wanting to tap the potential of youth, Bethune opened a school for black girls called the Daytona Normal and Industrial Institute in 1904. After nearly two decades of operation, the school was merged with the Cookman Institute for boys, giving birth in 1923 to what is today known as Bethune-Cookman University. Bethune became the first woman to serve as president of a college, remaining at the helm of Bethune-Cookman from 1923 until 1942.

Making herself available to be in a position to impact the future of black youth, Mrs. Bethune served in various roles in several U.S. presidents’ administrations beginning with Calvin Coolidge and continuing through Harry S. Truman. Most importantly, she became the first black woman to head a federal agency, serving as director of the Division of Negro Affairs of the National Youth Administration as a member of President FDR’s “Black Cabinet” from 1936 to 1944. Under Truman, Bethune was the only black woman delegate at the founding of the United Nations after World War II in 1945.

Mary McLeod Bethune “remained a constant beacon of inspiration during her life — and beyond.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Larry-Sutton.jpg

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist