We live in a world of perpetual change. They call it progress. However, I refer to it as a continued annoyance. I am a creature of habit. I like things just the way they are and abhor doing things differently.

The same can be said for big business. Leaders of industry are constantly attempting to improve upon their products.

There was a day when I could go into any store across this great country of ours and purchase a Reese’s peanut butter cup. But now when I enter the checkout lane, I am boggled by the plethora of choices before me.

Besides the original, we now have the Nutrageous Candy Bar, White Peanut Butter Cups, Crispy Crunchy Bar, Sticks Wafer Bar, Reese’s Pieces Candy along with several more options.

It makes my head spin.

Although the owners of the chocolate empire have definitely discovered the secret to success with a multitude of different ingredients that complement the dark brown scrumptious delight, I, on the other hand, have not had the same good fortune.

While I have been fortunate to enjoy such things as grilled cheese and tomato soup, Oreo’s and milk as well as peanut butter and jelly, orange juice unquestionably does not go with milk.

I discovered that cold hard fact when eating breakfast one morning.

As I opened the refrigerator door to get the milk out for my first meal of the day one morning during my married years, I spotted the chocolate milk in the back corner.

“I wonder what cereal would taste like with chocolate milk,” I thought out loud as my then-wife Sharon and I bustled around the kitchen getting ready for another day of work.

Sharon questioned, “Surely, you’re not serious?”

Pausing for a moment, I thought back to the time when I actually tried something other than milk on my cereal.

Imagine that.

“Well, I know what cereal tastes like with orange juice,” I commented in return. “Nasty is the only word that comes to mind.”

Sharon laughed “You didn’t?” I nodded my head as she asked, “What grade were you in?”

Then it was my turn to laugh as I poured the milk on the Crunch Berries in my bowl.

“What grade?” I guffawed. “I wasn’t a student when I poured orange juice over a bowl of Cheerios. I was sitting on the other side of the desk when I did that.”

Sharon’s mouth dropped open before taking another bite of her apple cinnamon muffin as she stood at the kitchen sink. “You mean to tell me that you were a teacher when you did this?” I nodded once again. “Please don’t tell me that,” she said rolling her eyes.

I simply shrugged my shoulders and said, “Guilty as charged,” as I shoveled another spoonful of the delicious sugar-coated cereal into my mouth.

My mind began to drift back to the time I had been living in a single-wide trailer in the small fishing village of Wanchese at the southern tip of Roanoke Island.

It was the end of another hectic day at school as usual, but my day was only half over. I had many more tasks to do before I could lay my head on my pillow and drift off to dreamland.

Although I needed a few things from the store, I was bogged down with lesson plans, grading papers and getting ready for report cards.

Teaching left little time for anything else.

By the time I finished computing the last of my student grades for the night, I looked up at the kitchen clock and realized just how late it was as a throbbing pain began at the base of my skull.

It was definitely too late to go to the only store in town; and I was definitely to tired to drive to all the way to Manteo at the opposite end of the island.

I was going to bed.

The next morning as I hustled through my morning routine, all I could think about was the busy day ahead at school.

My good intentions of going to the grocery store the night before hit me when I opened the refrigerator door. It was then that I realized milk had been at the top of my grocery list.

Standing there holding the refrigerator door open, I pondered for a few moments about what to do next.

Then my stomach made an awful sound. It was then that I knew there was no way I was going to be able to wait until lunch time to satisfy my hunger.

I could see it now. While I sent my students to the restroom during their morning break, I would be rummaging through their lunch boxes in search of something good to eat.

When I pictured my charges discovering me sitting on the floor against the wall with chocolate covering my lips as I shoved the last of a cupcake in my mouth, it brought me back to my current dilemma.

Glancing at the bowl of Cheerios already sitting on the table, I wearily looked back into the refrigerator.

What was I going to do?

Spotting orange juice, I paused for a moment as I thought, “Hmm… I wonder what orange juice would taste like on my bowl of cereal?”

I liked Cheerios; and I definitely liked orange juice. Surely, it couldn’t taste that bad together.

Maybe I could set a new trend like peaches and cream or apple pie with ice cream; and then I could become famous like Ben Franklin or Albert Einstein.

“Here goes nothing,” I thought, pouring the citrus fruit drink over the toasted wheat cereal.

As I took my first bite, I realized what a foolish notion it had been to actually think the mixture would taste anything close to normal. I puckered up my lips and made a sour face.

Whoever came up with the idea of putting milk on cereal must have known what they were doing. However, it certainly didn’t make them famous because I surely don’t remember their name.

While chocolate milk may not taste half as bad on cereal as orange juice, I was very glad my then-wife and I went to the grocery store the day before and bought some good old fashioned homogenized whole white milk.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.