Class of 2020 can help shape the world

Now, as we begin to reopen North Carolina, I hope we don’t rush back into “the business as usual” mindset and negate the many lessons that we should have learned over the past several weeks.

First and foremost among the many lessons we should have learned is to make sure we commit to education equity with a passion to make sure all students have the same opportunity for educational success, while in the meantime, encouraging parents to instill the value of hard work, discipline and respect in their children to make teaching and learning more compatible.

Like never before, educating our youth and preparing them for the future must remain a collaborative effort. It will continue to require us to work together to put the educational welfare of every child front and center, keeping them on the educational pathway to improve their life chances for success. Without a doubt, we must support the imperative of the Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools that suggests all parents and community members should be involved in the lives of our students.

And, for the last 13 years, countless community entities have been invaluable assets in helping to put the Class of 2020 on the path to becoming productive and contributing citizens throughout the Clinton-Sampson communities from Newton Grove in the North, Ivanhoe in the South, Turkey in the East and Autryville in the West. In this regard, one can readily understand “it takes a village to raise a child.”

With the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 will have to forego its traditional graduation ceremony with all the pomp and circumstance. According to a recent article in The Sampson Independent, “principals and officials are working to finalize plans for graduation events to honor more than 580 seniors throughout Sampson County Schools.”

No matter what graduation plan is finally chosen, Class of 2020, this isn’t the end. As a matter of fact, this is probably the most important transitional milestone in your life, with many people advising, “This is your generation’s world to shape.” To be sure, you will have a lot of influence in building the future you want, leading America to a better place. Along with your life journey going forward, strive to respect and learn from each other, value differences, bridge cultural gaps, reject unfair stereotype, discover common ground and create new bonds.

Some might argue that we are at a point where America is in the fight of its life to remain the leader of the free world. So, Class of 2020, it’s up to you to build the future you want, using your power to be seen, heard, to be involved and to exercise your power to make a difference.

Now, that you are poised to cast a ballot and vote for the first time, make this your chance to help define the future of our country and world . Vote and make your voice heard.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.