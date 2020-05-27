The Real World vs. La La Land

Imagine you were born in 1900.

On your 14th birthday, World War I starts and ends on your 18th birthday. Twenty-two million people perish in that Great War. Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. Fifty million people die from it in those two years.

On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the World GDP drops 27%, and runs at that level until you are 33. The country nearly collapses along with the world economy.

When you turn 39, World War II starts. You aren’t even over the hill yet, but before you can catch your breath, the United States is pulled into WWII. Between your 39th and 45th birthday, a total of 75 million people perish in that Great War.

Smallpox was epidemic until you were in your 40s. It killed 300 million people during your lifetime. At 50, the Korean War starts and 5 million in total perish. From your birth, until you are 55 you dealt with the fear of Polio epidemic each summer. You experienced friends and family contracting polio and being paralyzed. Some of your childhood friends lived in an “Iron Lung.”

At 55, the Vietnam War begins with the French and 4 million people perish not including the “The Killing Fields” in Cambodia where more than a 1.7 million women and children, and old men and women were killed and buried by the Khmer Rouge. These mass killings are widely regarded as part of a broader state-sponsored genocide program.

During the Cold War, you lived each day with the fear of nuclear annihilation. On your 62nd birthday, you experienced the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. When you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends.

Remember when you were a kid and didn’t think your grandparents understood how hard school was, and how mean that kid in your class was, yet they survived through everything listed above. They learn “perspective.” Perspective is an art, not a science. Refined and enlightening, let’s try and keep things in perspective.

The World of La La Land

Did you know that coronavirus is only active during certain times of the day on beach, that it can travel up to 6 feet, but cannot travel 6’1” or greater? Did you know that it can go through the air and collect on all surfaces, except anything that comes to the house via the US Mail, Fed-Ex, UPS and/or groceries that you take home?

Did you know that the virus doesn’t go to places like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Target, Fresh Market, Food Lion, Kroger, Publix, Amazon, CVS and other large corporations? But coronavirus does like bars, and mom and pop small businesses, and it especially loves to go to church where it can travel up to 9 feet “on the fly” into a parked car with its windows up.

And did you know that the virus cannot live on food, or drive in-s, or businesses with take out-service but breeds like rabbits and minks inside. Sound confusing? I know, but it’s science.

By the way, the coronavirus is making millions of tri-cycle motors, to be delivered in 9 months.

Jack Dawsey can be reached at [email protected]embarqmail.com. This was originally published in Friday’s e-edition. It is offered here for the first time in print.