Delay decision to best honor students

Editor’s note: This letter was originally sent to the Sampson County Board of Education and chairperson Kim Schmidlin. It was furnished to The Independent by Blackburn’s family.

Dear Madam Chair and Members of the Board:

Without doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented the greatest challenge our nation has faced in decades. This unprecedented public health and economic crisis has led to the death of over one hundred thousand Americans, and tens of millions have lost their jobs and livelihoods. As we look forward to an uncertain future and remember the profound losses that we have endured, we also find hope in Governor Cooper’s recent actions that have allowed our state to take the first steps toward a return to normalcy.

While everyone has experienced their own personal consequences of this virus, graduating seniors now have to make the most of the loss of a significant and transitional moment in our lives. As you know, the meaning of graduation ceremonies goes well beyond the conferring of a degree. Graduation gives seniors and our loved ones an opportunity to celebrate 13 years of academic work and represents the customary conclusion of our childhood years.

Our graduating class appreciates the gravity of the decisions that you must make as a board as you seek to appropriately recognize our achievements while keeping our communities safe. As you are aware, North Carolina entered Phase 2 of the COVID-19 response on Friday, May 22. Through Phase 2, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people. The Governor has indicated that North Carolina may move into Phase 3 as soon as late June or early July, and that Phase 3 will further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings.

While I recognize that our class will not have the graduation ceremony that we expected only a few months ago, I am writing as the Class President of Midway High School’s Class of 2020 to request that you delay our graduation ceremony to allow for every possible accommodation to be made to hold a ceremony that properly commemorates this landmark moment in our lives.

Neighboring counties have recognized that delaying graduation ceremonies presents an opportunity to better honor the achievements of the Class of 2020. Johnston County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies between Wednesday, July 29 and Saturday, Aug. 1. Pender County Schools plans to make a final decision on the dates of more traditional ceremonies at a later date. Harnett County Schools will schedule a “full traditional graduation ceremony” as soon as state regulations allow. As you consider graduation plans for the Class of 2020, I ask that you give Midway High School’s graduating seniors a similar opportunity to have a graduation ceremony that more appropriately celebrates this significant moment in our lives.

Logan Blackburn

Senior Class President

Midway High School