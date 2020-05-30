Having to wear one

Why should I have to wear one? It’s an imposition, and it is a little uncomfortable. Besides, I’ve heard that it does little good. And people say that it’s just another example of our big brother government trying to impose its will on us and take away our freedom.

Yes, I’m talking about seat belts. Did you think I was talking about something else? Seat belts have been a safety feature in motor vehicles for many years. By 1970, they became a standard feature in all American made cars. But most Americans did not use them. Only 11% in 1980 used them. This was despite evidence that seat belts saved lives in auto accidents.

Why were seat belts not used back then? Look back at the first paragraph in this column. We heard stories about how someone wasn’t hurt when thrown out of the car in a wreck. (Of course, we paid little attention to the many stories of those killed by being thrown out of a car.) And we thought it was just another way government was trying to run our lives. Back then, I was one of the 89% who seldom wore a seat belt. But the real truth was that we just weren’t used to them. They were a hassle and were uncomfortable.

In 1985, wearing a front seat belt became law in North Carolina. You could now get a ticket for not wearing one. The hassle became a requirement, unless you wanted to risk the $75.00 to pay the fine. But over time, I got used to wearing a seat belt. It became a habit. Of course, the buzzing of the seat belt reminder in my vehicles have helped me to remember to buckle up. (Seeing a highway patrolman and remembering that seat belt ticket from back then helped, too.)

It seems that just about everyone has gotten used to wearing seat belts when they drive. The seat belt usage rate in North Carolina is now over 90 percent. I’m sure for many, like me, it has been a habit that was hard to get used to. And, even now, sometimes we forget or are careless. But we know it is a habit that saves lives. We hear of a traffic fatality and the victim was not wearing a seat belt. And we wonder if they would still be alive if they had just buckled up.

Now to what you really thought I was writing about in the first paragraph of this column. Face masks. There have been over 100,000 deaths in the United States due to COVID-19. The three primary ways promoted to avoid the spread of the virus are hand washing, social distancing and wearing a face mask.

How much do face masks actually help avoid transmission of the virus? The general consensus is that it does help the wearer some to avoid receiving the virus through the covering of the mouth and nose. But the main advantage of the face mask is it greatly reduces the transmission of the virus from the wearer to the general public. In other words, you are helping yourself some by wearing a face mask. But you are really helping those around you just in case you happen to be carrying the virus unaware.

But, like just about everything else these days, even wearing a face mask is causing division in our country. It seems like for many, the decision to wear a face mask or not is based on political leanings, and not the health issues.

For me, wearing a face mask is just what I am trying to do, and not a political decision. For now, I am carrying around a face mask in my truck. I try to remember to put it on when I go into a business, or inside a public place where I may be in close contact with people. (I’ve just made some people mad on one side of the issue.) To be honest, I may not use a face mask if I am outside, or with a few friends. (Just made people mad on the other side of the issue.) But hopefully, in a few months, COVID-19 will have waned, and the wearing of face masks will not be an issue at all. Of course, by then there will be something else that people will use to try to divide us.

In the meantime, consider wearing a face mask when you are in public places. For yourself, but more importantly, for those around you. But you don’t have to wear one in your car. Just wear your seat belt.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]