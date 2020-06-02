When a prank comes full circle

Did you ever do something, only to have it come back and bite you on the butt?

Well… that was the feeling I got as a teenager when my comrades and I pulled a prank on one of our number; and it blew up in my face realizing I was the unwitting victim of the practical joke.

The summer of 1980, I was at the Assemblies of God Pennsylvania-Delaware District campgrounds near Cherry Tree, Pa. for out annual “Kids Kamp”.

Not that I wanted to be there. I had no choice because my parents weren’t about to leave me home alone. My mom was a cook in the kitchen and my dad served as a counselor for one of the older groups of boys.

The reason I didn’t want to be there was because “Kids Kamp” was for kids from 6 to 12 years of age. It was one week before my 14th birthday. I was not a little kid anymore.

Regardless of how I felt, I was stuck being a part of my dad’s bunk in peanut heaven – the bunkhouse attached to the back side of the mammoth tabernacle. However, after a day of moping around about not having a desire to be there, I saw the light at the end of the dismal tunnel.

Every year a group of teenagers – eight boys and eight girls – worked as the kitchen crew for the camp. One of the boys in the group didn’t show up, so I was asked to fill in the gap.

The teens were responsible for setting up and serving three meals a day in the enormous dining hall to the more than 300 boys and girls as well as counselors and camp staff attending the annual event. The youths also had the task of cleaning up the mess afterwards, including washing and drying all the dishes, glasses and silverware with the help of an unpredictable line dishwasher.

Not that I was seeking to obtain employment, I was just glad for the opportunity to get away from those pesky underlings as well as the watchful eye of my father.

I hurriedly moved all my belongings from the bunkhouse to a cabin I shared along with three other guys, who quickly became my best friends, without any adult supervision.

That was the life.

Except for performing our daily duties at mealtimes, we had free reign of the campgrounds to do whatever we craved within reason. And the best part of all was the fact we didn’t have anyone telling us when to hit the hay.

Every year, the kitchen crew picked one night out of the week to stay up until the break of day. Granted, we were dragging all the next day; but it was well worth the effort.

This particular night, we waited until everyone was in bed and the campgrounds were quiet before slipping from our cabins under the cover of the moonlit sky. The first thing we did was raid the kitchen. There was a deadbolt lock on the door, but we easily bypassed that little piece of security.

It’s a good thing there weren’t any police officers nearby or we might have been arrested for breaking and entering.

Although we weren’t even hungry, we began grabbing the leftover food from the walk-in refrigerator. We took all that our hands could carry, which was mostly delicious homemade cookies and milk.

I particularly enjoyed chocolate milk, so much so, that I snatched up an entire gallon all for myself.

Now this chocolate milk was not the ordinary rich creamy smooth chocolate flavored milk I was used to drinking. It was actually hot chocolate left over from breakfast that had been refrigerated.

I don’t know why I even liked it. Because now that I think about it, I remember that it tasted kind of nasty. Nonetheless, I guzzled down the entire thing in just under an hour.

Never having drank alcohol, except for a small amount at a New Year’s Eve party when I was a senior in high school. I don’t know what it’s like to get drunk.

However, I definitely was a bit tipsy and walking more wobbly than usual from drinking that so-called chocolate milk.

Although I know for a fact that the chocolatey mixture wasn’t spiked with anything, I was acting pretty giddy before passing out on my bed from lack of sleep.

But as the saying goes, “Don’t put the cart before the horse.” Let me tell you what happened before I slipped into my self-induced coma.

I was so very tired, but I was fighting sleep for a very good reason.

The first person to fall asleep would have something dreadful done to them. I was so glad when Bruno, one of my bunk mates, drifted off to dreamland, thereby becoming the unwitting victim of our tomfoolery.

Since he slept on the bottom bunk, some of the fellas wrapped toilet paper all around his bed.

Then one of the guys put shaving cream on the tip of Bruno’s nose. It was hilarious to watch him reach for the white fluffy foam smearing it all over his face while he slept.

To top off the prank, someone poured lukewarm water into a glass and submerged Bruno’s fingers in it, which is known to cause the unwitting participant to wet themselves.

By this time, I was on the floor convulsing with laughter trying, unsuccessfully I might add, to keep from being to loud. It’s a wonder Bruno didn’t wake up from all the noise I was making.

I don’t know whether or not he wet himself; but as I laid there on the floor laughing hysterically, I wet my trousers. I couldn’t help myself. It just started coming out and I was unable to do anything to stop it.

Personally, I think it was the gallon of chocolatey drink that I had consumed earlier in the night.

The next morning as I whipped the covers from my body, I discovered I was not wearing a stitch of clothing. I walked out onto the front porch to find my underwear strung up the flagpole for everyone to see. It was then that I realized the joke was on me.

About that time, one of my bunk mates whistled at me from behind as he walked out the door snickering. At that point, it dawned on me that I was buck naked.

It’s a wonder I didn’t get locked up in the pokey for indecent exposure.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.