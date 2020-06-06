Remembering the death of George Floyd

Every now and then, something happens to remind us that we need to face our history, confronting the difficulties we’ve had in fulfilling America’s promise of full equality and justice for all.

For the past twelve days, America has been rocked to its core for its failure to deal with the vestiges and the scars of generations of racial inequality and injustice, including years of segregation laws(Jim Crow), domestic terror of lynching and blatant efforts to disfranchise black Americans.. The recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers has highlighted the American experience unique to black Americans who since 1619 have been made to feel like an alien in their own country.

Unfortunately, as a country, we have allowed the harmful legacy of slavery, racism and Jim Crow to linger, creating a social environment and perception where blacks, especially black males, are viewed as having less value. And all of this came about with the Federal Government’s seal and stamp of approval to this notion of black inferiority over one hundred sixty years ago. Please allow me to put this in a historical context. It was in 1857 , with the U.S. Supreme Court Dred Scott Decision, that the High Court ruled infamously that black people –slave or free—in America had no rights that the white man was bound to respect. In hindsight, this was probably the worst court decision in US Supreme Court history.

However, it remained “the law of the land” for the next decade and was eventually overturned by the 14th Amendment in 1868 which included black Americans as citizens, at least on paper, but the emotional damage had already been done and the perception of black inferiority still lingers in many minds today, perhaps in the minds of the police officers who have been charged in the murder of George Floyd.

Concerning the events surrounding the death of George Floyd, these last few days have seen the national spotlight placed on our next generation of standard bearers, creating that passion that will keep us moving forward, as we continue to find and implement real solutions in dealing with our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynching and racism.

Many of our youth have become inspired to “learn from the past and dream of the future.” They have chosen to face our history and hold America accountable to ideals expressed in the legacy of Dr. King’s dream. They believe that we still need the positive influence of government in our lives, with government protecting our civil rights by providing equal protection of the law and finding ways to foster and promote reform efforts to help combat social ills, especially police misconduct.

Much of the history of the U.S. has been a history of missed opportunities in putting its highest ideals into practice. Now, whether or not this becomes another missed opportunity, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Stay woke, America.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.