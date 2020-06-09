No good deed goes unpunished

Have you ever performed a favor for a friend?

More to the point, have you ever regretted doing said act of kindness after the fact?

Well … there was a time when I wanted to turn back the clock after carrying out a good deed. But since I did not have access to a DeLorean like Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy, I wanted to bury my head in the sand as the alternative.

Following my high school graduation on June 8, 1984, I was eagerly awaiting the highlight of my summer vacation before going off to college that fall. I was counting the days until I went to camp to spend time with my friends, reliving old memories and making new ones.

I could feel the excitement in the air as my family loaded up in the car and headed to the Assemblies of God Pennsylvania-Delaware District campgrounds near Carlisle, Pennsylvania for our annual “Kids Kamp”.

After going to camp for a number of years at the old campgrounds in Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, the ministerial fellowship purchased a prime piece of property closer to the district headquarters. Not only did the new digs include a clubhouse with an 18-hole golf course; but it also had an Olympic-sized swimming pool with showers and changing rooms.

Although district officials were planning to build a number of modern-day facilities on the property, we had the unique opportunity to enjoy the rustic charm of the newly acquired campground with the small cabins that littered the rolling hills before the bulldozers plowed them under.

Since I started working as part of the kitchen crew four years earlier, the make-up of our small band of comrades, which included eight boys and eight girls, slowly began to make changes; but the core group remained the same.

However, change was inevitable.

Along with the new campgrounds came many new rules and regulations, including an adviser named Marge, who kept closer tabs on the extracurricular activities of the kitchen crew. Although she kept a tighter reign on our tomfoolery while we were working, we still indulged in our merry mischief making shenanigans, yet somehow managed to tolerate our new drill sergeant’s presence.

Her nickname was “Marge the Sarge.”

Along with this new addition to the ever-changing kitchen crew, we also inherited our new leader’s teenage son, Wayne. He was a pretty cool guy; so we tried not to badmouth his mother when he was within earshot. I never did quite understand how he was able to spend so much time with the kitchen crew, especially with one of the girls in particular. Because he wasn’t one of our number. He was actually one of the many camp counselors.

Where were his young charges; and what kind of trouble were they getting into when their leader wasn’t around?

I guess they didn’t fare too badly. Because all of the boys were present and accounted for on the last day of camp when the parents picked them up.

Not long after camp commenced on Saturday evening, we discovered Wayne’s birthday fell on the first day of the week. So, we planned a surprise party for the honorary kitchen crew member. It was a nice diversion from the mundane activity of clearing tables and washing the seemingly endless stack of dirty dishes as well as pots and pans.

When the hoopla of the special occasion dwindled to a stifled yawn after polishing off the last of the cake and ice cream, everyone lined up behind one another to form what we called a “paddy whack” chain.

The birthday boy had to crawl on his hands and knees between our legs as we each whacked him on the backside as he passed through.

A couple of the girls, including the birthday boy’s sweetheart, convinced me to do them a “favor” by pulling his shorts down when he reached the end of the line where I was positioned.

Without even giving it a second thought, I quickly agreed to go along with their little practical joke.

However, if I had known that he was not wearing any undergarments, I would have never agreed to do it.

Afraid of what he might do to me once he recovered from this tragically embarrassing situation, I chose to run like my hair was on fire. Sitting on pins and needles for the remainder of the week, I nervously waited for my pending doom to befall me.

In typical fashion, Wayne returned the favor when I was least expecting it.

It was the last day of camp. Thinking I had avoided his backlash as I stood in the doorway to the dining hall watching the campers packing up to leave, I suddenly felt a cool breeze between my legs.

Glancing down at the ground, I noticed my shorts draped about my ankles as I stood there flashing half the camp.

While I was thankful to be wearing undies, I just happened to be sporting a pair of bright red bikini briefs.

Crawling out of range from the gawking spectators, I managed to pull up my shorts before running into the bathroom where I promptly locked the door and stayed until the majority of the camp was deserted.

As they say, no good deed goes unpunished. Well, I definitely believe it now.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.