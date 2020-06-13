Congratulations to the Class of 2020

This week, hundreds of young people across our county are embarking on a new journey, saying goodbye to the familiar and, in many ways, welcoming the unknown.

It was an unprecedented ending to any school year we have seen, and we are proud of Sampson’s graduates for enduring these uncertain times and we are confident that their resilience through this has prepared them for whatever lies ahead.

Even as students at Midway, Lakewood, Hobbton, Union, Clinton, Harrells, as well as Mintz and the Sampson Early College, turn their tassels toward the future, they end one chapter and peek into a tomorrow that stands waiting for them.

To the Class of 2020, our prayer is that you enjoy these last moments of high school, even as subdued as it may be amid the new normal and social distancing that comes with COVID-19, and that you stay safe as you begin to celebrate the end of 12 years of public education and get ready for a brand new chapter. The tumultuous end to a high school career that saw you remote learning away from classmates, giving up extracurricular activities and big events, for the better part of three months, is a mere speed bump now — and you will be stronger for it. Please understand that.

This next chapter will be an exhilarating one, filled with a roller-coaster ride of ups and downs, mistakes and successes and uncharted waters waiting for your vessel to set sail upon.

We’ve offered advice to graduates year after year, encouraging each one to cherish the memories they’ve made and to be true to themselves as they accept the challenges they will now face as young adults, challenges to their humility, to their faith, to their loyalty and to the principles they’ve been taught since children.

This year we add to the list, these things to consider:

• Don’t be afraid of fear. It sharpens you, it challenges you, it makes you stronger; because when you run away from fear, you also run away from the opportunity to be your best possible self;

• Remember to serve. Giving of oneself is important, serving others a calling we also should heed. Never forget those who were responsible for the new band uniforms, the stadium seating, the cupcake party, the smartboards, the Chromebooks and iPads; the ones who sought to put up banners and place signs to honor graduates who had their senior years come to an unceremonious end. They are the civic and community leaders who we hope you will become so the generations that follow you will have the same support you were blessed to have;

• Make wise choices. Sure you will make mistakes because we are all human, but learn from them and avoid making the same ones twice. That means understanding that the choices you make today will bring the consequences you must face — and live with — tomorrow.

• Don’t succumb to peer pressure. If you thought the pressures would end when high school became nothing more than a cherished memory, you were wrong. Peer pressure continues as adults, as the stakes become higher and the choices become more difficult. Stay true to your beliefs and remember the wise choices from above, allowing common sense and your conscience to always be your guide;

• Recall Jimmy Iovine’s words often: “That diploma you hold in your hands today is really just your learner’s permit for the rest of the drive through life. Remember, you don’t have to be smarter than the next person, all you have to do is be willing to work harder than the next person.”

• Don’t look for the easy road; search for the less traveled one, understanding that no one became great by taking the easy way out of anything. Woody Hayes said it best: “You’ll find out that nothing that comes easy is worth a dime. Never.”

• Learn to communicate, one-on-one and face to face. Put down the phone for a little while, trade texting for talking.

• Don’t let social media become your Bible. Use the real one as your road map.

• Follow the words of Paul in his letter to the Corinthians and “let all things be done decently and in order.” Think about it.

• Stay humble. We want each of our graduates to be extremely successful and to bring their knowledge and talents back home to Sampson County so that our community can benefit from the you that you have become, but always remember what Tim Minchin said, no matter how successful or how powerful … “Respect people with less power than you. It doesn’t matter if you’re the most powerful cat in the room, you will be judged on how you treat the least powerful.”

• And be kind. It takes no money and little time, but it is one of the greatest gifts you can give to someone else, and it is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself.

Congratulations graduates on the remarkable journey that ends here and good luck and Godspeed on the one you will embark upon now.