A piece of the past gone forever

As time continues to march forward, the more I realize that I’m becoming a relic from a bygone era, especially when I’ve stopped measuring time in years and switched to decades — seven and counting. It doesn’t make me seem quite as old.

I fully comprehended this epiphany when I was recently doing some research for a novel that I’m writing about my life as a little whippersnapper in kindergarten.

It was then that I perceived the toys which I played with as a child are now considered vintage. Now that’s messed up.

Then, I was struck by another scandalous piece of information that might possibly give away my true age.

I was delving through old photos, letters and other memory box paraphernalia when I stumbled across a journal entry from the time I visited a piece of my past nearly twenty years earlier.

As I drove into the small coal mining town of Bentleyville in southwestern Pennsylvania where my dad pastored a small church during my elementary school years, a feeling of nostalgia swept over me.

When I noticed the black and gold paw prints along the sidewalks and spotted a banner stretched out across the small town’s main thoroughfare celebrating their hometown pride for the Bearcats, I knew I was home.

At the time, it had been nearly 25 years since my family said goodbye to the quaint little town nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountain range. But the memories of my childhood came flooding back like the rolling tide when I drove by various landmarks from my past.

Shortly after moving to the Washington County community, I remember timidly holding my mother’s hand as we climbed the numerous steps in front of the towering two-story red brick building where I began kindergarten on a cold windy day at the beginning of November.

One of the first things I recall participating in after arriving at my new school was their annual Thanksgiving pageant.

I still have a photo of myself wearing a homemade Indian costume, complete with a feather in a headband holding my coffee can drum.

When I drove down the street through the town of Ellsworth where the school had stood, my mouth dropped open to find the building no longer existed. I had to drive past the site twice before realizing it had been replaced by an apartment complex for senior citizens.

It was a gut-wrenching experience when I fully comprehended that a part of my past was gone forever.

Although the building where I attended first and second grade was still standing, it had not been used since the elementary school moved to Washington Street years earlier. The white frame building stood vacant for a number of years before the town purchased and renovated it into the new public library.

I smiled while reminiscing about chasing the girls and kissing them on the playground.

Now that I think about it, they must have let me catch them on purpose. Because I surely couldn’t run very fast with my disability.

Then my whole world changed when I went to third grade after the school district consolidated the area elementary schools — Bentleyville, Ellsworth, Cokeburg and Scenery Hill.

The elementary school moved across town to the former junior high school – originally a high school – a massive three-story red brick building sitting on top of a hill with countless steps leading to it.

Along with combining the elementary schools, came a multitude of fresh faces into our new school. I remembered a few of them from kindergarten, but the majority of them were new to me. We went from having one class to three classes for the same grade level.

I attended school there for the next three years, during which time I had a crush on my third grade teacher, endured the fourth grade and experienced the joy of having my first male teacher in fifth grade.

But when I drove up the brick paved road to where my old school stood, I was stunned to find it run down and in disrepair. It has since been demolished. Another blow to my psyche.

While the three-story, yellow brick middle school, where I went to sixth grade before moving away, was still up on the hill behind the elementary school which I attended kindergarten, it is, now, no longer used. They have since built a new school at another location.

Remembering that many school districts locate all their schools in the same vicinity, I ventured out to the high school to see if my instincts were accurate.

Eureka! I found it! While the high school and the new elementary school are on the same property, the new middle school is directly across the street.

Since I have often wondered whatever happened to my elementary teachers, I fully intended to go into the building and find out if any of my instructors were still there, but I chickened out.

However, when I got to my destination, I found my first grade teacher’s name in the telephone book and decided to give her a call. I was astounded to realize she remembered me being in her class over thirty years before.

It seemed so strange hearing her voice after so many years.

She had retired from teaching six years earlier after teaching first graders for thirty years. She taught me during her sixth year in the education field.

With her help, I was able to get the scoop on all my former teachers. My kindergarten, second and fourth grade teachers had also been retired for a number of years. My third grade teacher was now married to my former principal and teaching sixth grade; and my fifth grade teacher was not only still teaching, but he was also the town’s fire chief.

Although I was unable to speak with my other teachers, I wrote them each a letter to let them know how one of their former students turned out.

It was only two years later that I had the unique opportunity to reconnect with several of them when my wife and I purchased the local newspaper. I was stunned to find out that they all remembered me.

