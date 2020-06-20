I am writing this as a response to the article written and published on June 6 by Mr. Justin Lockamy.

I hesitated, at first, to respond to it, but after thinking about it for a few days, I felt more needed to be said as an alternative view as to that Mr. Lockamy presented. This is not meant to be a criticism or ridicule of Mr. Lockamy, but I find some of his comments and assumptions of President Trump and his use of the Bible contradictory and somewhat misleading.

He has stated that he views carrying the Bible to a church as a lazy photo op, as the president did not bother to recite any passages from the Bible. I don’t recall President Trump professing to be a preacher or pastor, although he does profess to being a Christian. If Mr. Lockamy would have researched the history of this particular Bible, he would have found the reason Trump carries it and why it lies in the Oval Office. And, although the president did not recite from the Bible that day, he has attempted to bring Christianity back to the White House and has prayer before a lot of meetings there, where in the past it was not “politically correct” to do so.

I don’t recall any past administration having prayer or raising up Christianity in this manner although I do recall the past president making the statement Christians need to get up off their high horses. But I don’t recall seeing any media response to that.

And Mr. Lockamy calls the president lazy. I’d say seeing a pic of the last president sitting in the Oval Office with his feet upon the desk is a good definition of lazy and a total disrespect of the office. As Mr. Lockamy says, I would expect more from a president than these statements and actions. Working tirelessly each day to pass and change regulations to improve the lives of all Americans, white, black, Hispanic, putting citizens and this country first by addressing issue after issue each day is not a definition of lazy.

I feel where a lot of people find issue with President Trump is in how he voices things. Granted, he could use a better choice of words at times, but he is not one to be “politically correct,” or a “yes man,” and it’s understood that if you attack him, he will attack back. I think this is human nature in a lot of us. After all, we are not perfect. I don’t think those who voted for him did so because they wanted or expected a literary genius.

It seems Mr. Lockamy has more abilities than we realize. He can even see into Trump’s heart and mind, and knows he considers us cheap dates and takes us for granted. I would say only Jesus Christ can see what’s in our hearts, and only he should reveal it.

He claims Trump’s actions are to grab you by the “ballot box,” and that he will be praying that people will see Trump’s actions for what they are and vote accordingly. Well isn’t this article by Mr. Lockamy an attempt to grab you by the “ballot box?”

If Mr. Lockamy feels the president has so many faults, maybe he should pray for him instead.

I do not vote for a Democrat because I’m a Democrat, or a Republican because I’m a Republican. Being strictly loyal to party does not mean it’s the better choice. I try to look at the candidate’s policies. Will they make my family’s life better, provide a better future for my children and their children and, hopefully, the lives of ALL Americans? Will he put America first, uphold the Constitution, Bill of Rights, the laws we already have and as the oath says “protect us from enemies foreign and domestic?” Will he fight against the socialist movement so much pushed lately or fight to preserve the freedoms we all share? So on this, Mr. Lockamy, I do agree — I will vote accordingly.

Steve DeMarco

Clinton