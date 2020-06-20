‘Juneteenth’ can progress justice forward

Even though there is no national holiday observance to officially commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States, there is one particular contender that is growing in popularity with many African Americans.

When we speak of an observance to commemorate emancipation in this country, one might point to President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which marked the beginning of the end of slavery in this country and to assure a Union victory over the Confederacy. At least on paper, the Proclamation, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, was to free slaves in all territories still at war with the Union, turning the Civil War into a crusade for freedom.

Among blacks at that time, very little had inspired as much joy and thanksgiving than Lincoln’s Proclamation. It was indeed “a day of poetry and song,” filling blacks with a great sense of hopefulness throughout the United States. That hopefulness allowed them to fight in the Union Army and Navy for their own freedom. And on April 9, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the Civil War ended, and the vast majority of the slaves was now free.

Even as the war ended in April 1865, it will be a little over two more months, on June 19, 1865 before the slaves, some 250,000, in Texas were informed that “all slaves are free.” This date of June 19, on which the slaves received the news of slavery being ended has been transformed into a celebration commemorating the day freedom came to slaves in Texas and throughout the South. This annual commemoration has become known as “Juneteenth” (“June” plus “nineteenth”) and has become, by far, the most popular annual celebration of emancipation from slavery in the United States, being first established and recognized in Texas, 155 years ago, June 19, 1865.

On yesterday and today, many communities across the nation will celebrate “Juneteenth” 2020, using this historic event to reflect on the progress that has been made in fulfilling America’s promise of liberty and justice for all, while looking back on where we’ve come from and where we have to go. “Juneteenth” can also be the time we recommit ourselves to continue our march toward complete freedom, vowing to never give up the struggle to end systemic racism, while resolving to work harder at building a more just and equal society, which will move us closer to a more perfect union.

Being proactive in dealing with these concerns can go a long way in moving us straight ahead, doing what is “right in the eyes of the Lord.” We can create a peaceful community, one imbued with an ethos and culture of fairness and justice.

Even though “the 19th of June wasn’t the exact day the Negro was freed,” “Juneteenth” may be the best contender as an anniversary for celebrating emancipation. The newly “freed” black men and women of Texas thought so.

Let’s all continue to move justice forward.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.