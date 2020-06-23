A tanning bed nightmare

In an effort to acquire a golden brown complexion, I decided to take advantage of man’s inventiveness by visiting an establishment which promoted that general objective.

However, due to my resolute headstrong temperament, the only thing I managed to accomplish was my resemblance to a sun-fried crispy critter.

Many moons ago, I paid a visit to one of the neighborhood tanning salons, because I desired to get a jump start on my summer suntan before going to the beach for the first time that season.

During my younger days, I had the unique ability to achieve a vibrant deep bronze-like skin tone each and every summer, especially those years in which I attended college. I can even remember a couple of summers when I lathered my skin with Crisco cooking oil to attain that leathery brown layer of skin which I desired. I hear you laughing at me. But I have seen plenty of you running into that tanning bed at the gym. So don’t judge me.

But since I am rarely given the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors as in days gone by, every summer I usually end up getting scorched the first time I go to the beach.

Since my sister was flying in from Chicago for the Fourth of July weekend that year, I sought to be prepared for our excursion to the sandy shores of the East Coast to enjoy a day of fun in the sun.

Since my younger sister lived in the Windy City, she didn’t have much time to enjoy the beach. So when the young professional would come home for a visit, we spent as much time as we could with our feet in the rolling tide of the ocean.

Now, I have always heard that tanning beds cause skin cancer. But I also know that the sun can have the same effect on an individual. I assessed that one was just as bad as the other.

So, I finally went ahead and did it. I patronized a business which was geared toward giving customers that golden summer appearance. The cost of a 30-minute session was only four bucks. However, the friendly woman behind the counter only recommended 10 minutes to get started.

I was somewhat disturbed since I didn’t receive any sort of discount for using less than the 30-minute time period.

When I had arrived at the tanning salon, I was prepared for a day at the beach, equipped with shades, tanning lotion and a beach towel. I didn’t realize these items were unnecessary. Boy, did I look stupid.

As part of my overall tanning bed experience, I was given a pair of specially-made goggles to block the intense rays of the ultraviolet light bulbs.

Even though the trained technician told me differently, I vaguely remember someone telling me that the specially-made eye wear leaves circles around the eyes which make you look like a raccoon.

Against my better judgment, I took the gnarly glasses.

Before my decision to acquire an artificial tan, I decided to lay in the tanning bed wearing nothing except my undies. So after the tanning professional wiped down the bed, I closed the door behind her and stripped down to my skivvies.

While I was putting on suntan lotion, the machine kicked on.

I desperately tried to put on the goggles before getting into the bed. They kept falling apart every time I stretched the band over my big head.

Finally after much turmoil, I had the unique sunglasses on and was laying in the spaceship-like bed.

However, by that time, I only had about seven minutes left on my time, which upset me even more.

When I arrived at home, I couldn’t tell any difference in the color of my skin. I came to the conclusion that I was not given enough time under the heat lamps. Against the advice of the experts, I requested more tanning time when I returned the next afternoon for yet another session.

Since I was the one paying for it, I figured that I should decide how long to stay under the florescent-like bulbs.

It seemed logical to me at the time.

Besides, I thought, “What could an extra five minutes hurt?”

When I got into the small cubicle, equipped with the essentials, I realized I had forgotten one major item. It hit me like a bolt of lightning. I was wearing a different kind of underwear then I had on the previous day.

As the machine kicked on, lighting the room like the noon day sun, I quickly decided to strip down to my birthday suit and hopped into the cylindrical tube laying on its side.

After all, I didn’t want to ruin the tan line which I began with the prior day’s session.

Besides, I had heard other people say that they had laid in tanning beds without wearing any clothes. So I thought, “What harm could it do?”

I also opted to discard the idea of putting on suntan lotion at the advice of the oldest of my two younger sisters, who had a great tan with the use of a tanning bed. I figured she must know what she was talking about.

However, when I arrived at home and stepped into the bathroom to check out the progress of my tan in front of the looking glass, I almost had a coronary when I saw the white circles around my eyes created from those wonderful goggles.

I looked like a raccoon.

So much for what the trained professional told me about those funny looking sunglasses not affecting my tan.

That wasn’t the worst of it. I also looked like a fried green tomato.

I could not believe that I went to a tanning bed to get started on my great summer tan so I wouldn’t get scorched going to the beach.

Instead, I got burnt even before stepping onto the sand. I couldn’t sit down for a week without being in severe pain.

I told myself then that it would be a very long time — if ever — before I went back to a tanning bed again.

I guess forever isn’t as long as it may seem, because I now use the tanning beds at my gym on a regular basis. Or, at least I will once they reopen after the lockdown.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.