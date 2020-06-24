Is this statue still relevant?

At 101 East Main St. in Clinton stands the courthouse of Sampson County, a building that is supposed to symbolize an American legal system that preserves justice and liberty for all of our country’s citizens. I mean, everybody is equal under the eyes of the law, right? No matter your race, economic status, religious or political beliefs, all Americans are entitled to certain liberties and rights given to them at birth by the country they are born to. Why then, placed directly in front of our courthouse, is there a monument dedicated to soldiers who died for the preservation of the Confederacy?

The Confederate States of America was born out of the nationwide conflict over slavery in mid 1800’s America. The Civil War was caused by the Southern states’ refusal to abolish slavery. It’s as simple as that. And yet, the Confederacy has been romanticized by those whose ancestors made up its constituency. They were the underdogs, the rebels, fighting the good fight out of honor and pride for their homeland! Well, sure, but don’t forget why they were fighting in the first place. The government of the Confederacy thought Black people were sub-human pieces of property, deserving the same amount of respect as a farm animal.

Slavery was a hideous disgrace, a miscarriage of justice so extreme its effects last to this day, and yet there still exists a sympathetic sentiment in America towards the Confederacy. Sampson County practically screams this sentiment upon all those who enter its courthouse, for if you take a close look at our monument to the soldiers who died in defense of the Confederate States of America, you’ll read a poem that honors those “WHO BORE THE FLAG OF A NATION’S TRUST. / AND FELL IN A CAUSE, THOUGH LOST / STILL JUST, / AND DIED FOR ME AND YOU.”

Still Just.

Still Just.

Died for me and you.

Just because something exists in our heritage does not mean we should automatically be proud of it. Just because many of us have a lineage that traces back to veterans of the Confederacy does not mean we should defend them as war heroes. The cause of the Confederacy was not just. It was not just in the 1860’s, it is not just in the 2020’s.

Confederate soldiers may have died for white boys like me, but they did not die for those who are not like me, those whose ancestors did not have the privileges mine enjoyed, those who today do not have the privileges that I enjoy. Sampson County’s monument to the Confederacy does not just honor the dead, it defends their actions. This monument is antithetical to the purpose of an American courthouse that is supposed to defend American citizen’s rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

From the slaves that labored in Southern States like North Carolina, all three of those things were stripped away. Sampson County’s Confederate monument contradicts values so many of us say we stand for, and it’s about time we ask ourselves whether or not this statue is still relevant.

John Barwick is a Clinton native and high school student in his senior year at Asheville School. He will be writing a youth perspective column on current events ranging from local to national.