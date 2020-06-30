Since I am a former social studies teacher, I am a huge history buff. When my family wants to know anything about the past, they usually come to me for the answers. So naturally the Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays.

Besides celebrating the founding of our nation with the “Declaration of Independence” and our freedom from a repressive regime three thousand miles away, I enjoy spending time with family and friends to commemorate the special occasion.

Not to minimize what the founding fathers accomplished with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, delineating all the freedoms we as Americans enjoy today, I dear say my most favorite part of the annual holiday is the grand finale — fireworks.

But there was a time in the not so distant past that I experienced pyrotechnics of a different kind. Frankly, I didn’t need those kinds of explosions in my life, which might explain why I am now divorced.

I spent 11 such holidays with my ex-wife — probably 10 too many — yet we seemed to have fireworks year round. Go figure.

The night before our very first Fourth of July together as a married couple my eyelids were getting heavier as I watched my then wife Sharon drive nails into the walls of our new home.

She was busily hanging an assortment of pictures and knick-knacks about the house as one o’clock in the morning quickly approached; however, my pillow was calling my name.

But, I was afraid to fall into slumber and leave my industrious then wife alone with a hammer. Even though we didn’t have any electric tools lying about the house, I did not wish to have any surprises – such as a nail being driven through my head.

Remember… she was related to the woman I used to call my mother-in-law, who had been known to use a power drill at the crack of dawn. Whatever happened to that husband no one ever talks about? I’m kidding. Maybe.

Since Sharon’s grandfather was a carpenter, I guess the hankering to operate handheld tools ran in the family.

My then wife and I decided to have an Independence Day picnic at our new abode before all the boxes were unpacked, which explained why she was attempting to put everything in its place the night before the big event.

We had lived in our new digs for nearly two months. If Sharon had hung only one picture or knick-knack for every day we had lived there, she would have already been done.

But that wasn’t her style. My then wife had a method to her madness. She lived to make me crazy. In that respect, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. They were like two peas in a pod.

When we decided to hang a knick-knack shelf below a picture in the living room corner, I think Sharon regretted asking me for help. I can’t imagine why.

While holding the animal print against the wall, my then wife asked me to mark the wall with a pencil.

As I began to move the lead instrument along the bottom of the picture frame, she let out a deafening scream that could be heard all the way down the street. With her outburst, I was ready to blow a gasket of my own. However, I held my peace.

She conveniently forgot to tell me she only wanted a small dot on the wall. How was I supposed to know that? I took her words literally by putting a nice big mark on the wall.

“Oh well,” I thought shrugging my shoulders.

I brushed it off by saying it didn’t matter because once the picture is on the wall you won’t even be able to see the 3-inch pencil mark. Sharon didn’t take my word for it, so she decided to get an eraser and make it disappear.

Well… so much for that. It made it worse. Now, not only was the wall marked, but it was also smudged.

Yikes!

That put a major kink in my plan. Now, I wasn’t so sure the so-called mark would be invisible to the naked eye.

My suspicions were correct after she pounded in the nail and hung the picture. Don’t ask me how she did it, but Sharon missed the mark. The picture was an inch above unsightly smudge.

Needless to say, Sharon was not pleased with my mishap compounded by one of her own. I vaguely remember walking out of the room with my fingers in my ears.

I’m just glad she didn’t tell me to go buy a can of paint in order to create an accent wall so we could cover up the unsightly mistake.

I breathed a sigh of relief when she finally called it quits and turned in for the night. I slept with one eye open.

The following morning, Sharon left the carport decorations to me; however, the one thing she left me in charge of, I was unable to achieve on my own, especially with a wasp buzzing my head every couple of seconds.

I had the unique job of intertwining three different color streamers together and wrapping it around the carport support beams.

You might not think that was a very difficult task, but add gusty winds to the mix and you have a wild man chasing three rolls of crepe paper as they unraveled all over the place, while attempting to dodge a flying insect with a stinger.

After hollering three times, my then suspicious wife came to my rescue. She couldn’t understand how I could be so creative at decorating for other activities but I was unable to handle this simple little task.

I pointed out that the wind just might have something to do with it, not to mention the pesky insect.

Sharon just rolled her eyes and replied, “Likely excuse.” Little did she know, I turned my head and rolled my own eyes. It’s a wonder she didn’t see the steam coming from my ears.

The two of us finished putting up the last-minute decorations just in time for the first guests to arrive; but I was forced to seclude myself in the house for the first hour of the festivities while writing out questions to a trivia game.

I would have taken care of that task the night before; but someone had me hanging stuff on the walls the night before.

Since my then wife and I agreed that a party just isn’t the same without games, we made sure to include them in our holiday celebration. It’s nice that we actually found some common ground after all.

Everyone, including the history teacher among our number, was challenged by a game of wit in a Family Feud style twist to an Independence Day trivia match.

It’s amazing that no one knew the “Declaration of Independence” was actually signed on July 2, 1776, and ratified two days later. The question even stumped the history teacher. I was flabbergasted.

However, the competition became really interesting when I witnessed grown men and women play, “Through the Hoop.”

After the teams gathered in a circle with interlocking hands, a hula hoop was placed between two of the team members.

When the signal was given, each one had to climb through the circular object passing it to the next teammate without letting go of each other’s hand until it returned to the starting point.

What a sight to see.

Other than a few minor mishaps, including Sharon almost singeing her eyebrows while cooking burgers and franks on the gas grill and the swimming pool nearly collapsing from a bunch of rambunctious adolescents, the party was a smashing success.

It would have been a lot more enjoyable if the preparations were just as pleasant.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.