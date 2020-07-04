July 4th — a time to face our history

As we celebrate the rebellion that led to the birth of the American nation in 1776, that we observe as the Fourth of July, no doubt, we have good reasons to re-examine the true meaning of America’s founding promise, “all men are created equal.” Our 2020 Fourth of July celebration takes on a special importance due to the fact that we are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and a national climate calling for racial equality by ending centuries of systemic racism.

Leading up to this 2020 Fourth of July, in the aftermath of the George Floyd shooting, public sentiment seems to be changing, suggesting to me that we are at a point in our nation’s history where we are ready to work for a solution in dealing with our legacy of hate and racism. We, now, seem to be embracing the notion that if we are ever going to be a truly great country, making full use of our great potential, we need to face our own history of “unspeakable crimes” and its impact on present-day American life.

For the first time on a national scale, we are finally coming to realize that many things that plague our community today, including inequalities in our educational, economic, social, criminal justice and healthcare systems are symptoms of a problem that is rooted in our nation’s history of systemic racism, dating back well before the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. With American independence, the historic struggle by blacks and people of good will began, and the fight for change continues today as a lot has happened in the past several weeks to provoke and inspire great reflection, allowing others to see how they can support this national movement to end systemic racism in the institutions in this country.

On this 2020 Fourth of July, it is my fervent hope that more Americans will better appreciate the fact that celebrating the Fourth of July has always been a complicated matter for blacks in America. Just maybe, in the wake of the current protest, calling for racial and social equality, white Americans will be better equipped to see the Fourth of July from the black American perspective. To my slave ancestors, this most American holiday of them all, was the day that highlighted “the gross injustice and cruelty to which [they were] the constant victim.”

As a people and nation, let’s continue to educate ourselves by engaging in various activities and conversations that will give us a better understanding about who we are as a nation, seeking ways to continually challenge ourselves to become better. We the people must continue to be about the business of making changes, making things right and improving lives, remaining steadfast in our fight for equality.

For America to become “America the Beautiful,” we must continue doing more to right the wrongs of the past.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.