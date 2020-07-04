Celebrating the promise of America

On Saturday, we celebrate the Fourth of July. It’s not like any others we’ve had.

In the past, we’ve talked about hot dogs and hamburgers, kids playing in sprinklers and swimming pools and, of course, fireworks — lots of them. We’ve talked about Clinton and Newton Grove festivities and the hundreds, perhaps thousands, who would be coming to Royal Lane Park, and crowding parking lots along Sunset Avenue. There might still be some crowds, but daytime events have gone by the wayside this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People will still fire up their grills and there will still be fireworks, at least in Clinton. Newton Grove’s popular display was nixed this year. We hope, as with years past, that people will gather to witness the fireworks display, and do so safely and with face coverings as needed.

The night sky will be illuminated by a wonderful light show, and maybe we can escape for a bit.

During that time, some might stop long enough to say the Pledge of Allegiance, placing hand to heart in honor of this nation’s birthday and in tribute to the freedoms we have.

President Abraham Lincoln probably captured it best when he said, “Freedom is the last, best hope of earth.” It is something we should cherish rather than take for granted.

The freedom that Lincoln spoke so eloquently about is something we’ve grown accustomed to, something that comes as naturally, and is as expected, as having air to breathe and food to eat. But this freedom we will celebrate over the next few days didn’t come about all that easily, nor has it been protected without peril.

It was the dream of men willing to put quill to parchment, risking their lives for the sake of something they loved more than life — liberty. And through their declarations of freedom they took up a cause far more powerful than even their words could describe.

In so doing, they brought a new nation to life. Through the centuries that followed, a melting pot of humanity has sought to make this nation better than a group of men in powdered wigs could likely have ever fathomed. That diverse citizenry has sought to make this country truly great, for everyone, and we now venture to make it far greater.

With or without fireworks, hot dogs and pool parties, we celebrate the anniversary of this country’s independence on July 4, 1776, when 13 colonies officially claimed their independence from England and ultimately formed the United States of America. We celebrate while understanding that not everybody was free in 1776 and it wasn’t until nearly a century later that slavery was abolished in America.

It is true freedom that give us hope, inspires us to action and reminds us of those who so bravely died upholding its cause.

America’s freedom is forever tied to the birth of this great nation. And though battle-scarred and different from what our forefathers might have envisioned, this nation and the freedoms she stands for define who we are individually and collectively. It’s what sets us apart.

No matter our differences, regardless of the flaws in our moral fabric, America still stands tall, representing the freedom that has, over time, come with great loss. We pay her homage and we pay tribute to those who fought to ensure every man, woman and child can enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

We strengthen our resolve to continue to make this country everything it can and should be, knowing that comes with growing pains and we, as a nation, will forever be a work in progress. But that’s exactly what it should be — progress.

Lincoln was right, freedom is the last, best hope of the earth. May it forever ring … may it forever be celebrated.