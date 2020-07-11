Showing respect for Ora Lee’s in our life

The Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn should be moved.

There was a time when I didn’t think that way, a time when I thought it was just fine where it stood. After all, it was history and nothing more. My teacher at Clinton High School, Larry Sutton, had always told us that history was important; we needed to learn from it, otherwise it would repeat itself. It was hard to argue with that logic and it stuck with me for a very long time.

I never saw that statue as anything more than history. In truth, I barely saw it at all. As a teenager, I rode around that courthouse a million times, but never once did I stop even to glance at the inscription on its base. As an adult, in and out of the courthouse and covering events on its grounds, I never once took time to study what it represented or who it depicted. I leaned on it a time or two in the last 20 years while at rallies for Domestic Violence, National Prayer or AIDS awareness, but I never took time to truly pay attention to the inanimate object I so staunchly supported. It was a huge piece of bronze with a perceived historical value whose true significance I never really considered.

It had just been there a long time so it must have a rightful place, though why now seems hardly a good enough reason.

I’m pretty sure those who take exception to it being moved to a more appropriate place, like the county’s History Museum, have as little real understanding of what they are supporting than I did. Hopefully they will come to a similar realization that I have had: If the statue offends, embarrasses, intimidates or hurts Ora Lee, then it needs to be moved.

That’s the threshold for my decision. Not history, not some misunderstood moral code for an inanimate object, but a decision made from the heart, based on loving others and showing them respect.

For me Ora Lee was the start of my threshold.

Ora Lee Jackson is her full name. She’s now in her early 80s, with gentle Black hands that tell a story of love and faith, hard work and discipline, and a smile that still melts my heart and makes me want to do whatever I can to win her approval.

I’ve loved her all my life.

I first met Ora Lee when I was a bright-eyed 6-year-old playing on the tobacco harvester while my mother worked side-by-side with her pulling tobacco plants. Two of Ora Lee’s daughters, Alfreda and Darlene, were close to may age, and we played together on that harvester while our mamas worked.

Ora Lee would always hug me tight, recite a Bible verse to me and remind me that I should “love the Lord with all my heart and soul and to love my neighbor.” I wasn’t quite sure what it meant back then, but if Ora Lee said it, I knew I should try to do it.

She’d also scold me, Darlene and ‘Freda if we were making fun of someone or if we “puffed up” when told to take baskets to the barn, pick up trash or any number of other little chores while they were hard at work. “It’s important to work hard,” she’d say, “and to enjoy doing whatever you are ask. It will give you a strong work ethic one day.”

Again, I didn’t quite get her meaning back then, but if she said it, I knew it had to be close to the gospel.

When my brother came along, Ora Lee became his second mom, taking care of him while mama was in town working at the bank and my elementary school self was at College Street. I couldn’t wait to get home to tell Ora Lee about my day and hear her give me a little “life lesson.” My brother and I always vied for her attention and hugs.

She was — and remains — family. So do her children. I was closest to Alfreda, Darlene and Arnette, and they remain my friends today.

I never thought of them as Black or for that matter me as white. They were just people I loved. End of sentence. All the color came later thanks to a society that teaches us many of the wrong behaviors.

I got my life lessons, though, from my parents and grandparents, and Ora Lee.

So recently, when the issue of the statue reared its head once again, I considered those life lessons and I thought about Ora Lee. I didn’t ask her what she thought about it, I just considered that if for one minute that piece of bronze made her feel less of the important person she is, then it should be moved. No one should be made to feel less of a human being because of some inanimate object, historic or not. That was especially true of Ora Lee.

It’s true of others. If that statue or what it represents hurts or offends Darlene, Arnette or Alfreda, Patty Cherry, Dee Bryant or Ed Faison, James Hargrove, T. Vann or Maggie Williams, Willie Bowden, Emma Murphy or Mary Brown; Larry Bell, Nettie Pernell or Ray Bolton, or any number of other individuals that I happen to love and respect, then there’s no way it is more important than they are.

They are my friends and they deserve my respect far more than any statue. It is called loving your neighbor more than yourself, and loving them more than any moral high ground one might take for the sake of an object that does little to make our community better.

Before you hold too dearly this or any other statue, I urge you to stop and think about the Ora Lee’s in your own life. I believe, if you do, you will see things from a different perspective.