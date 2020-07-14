Gyrating my upper torso to the beat of “Treasure” by Bruno Mars, I was doing a little chair dancing when my adopted nephew Alonso Olvera came over to coax me out onto the dance floor.

I promptly declined the generous offer for fear I would have made a complete fool of myself not to mention popping a hip out of place.

I should have told him I would trip the light fantastic if he requested my favorite tune and held on to me as I did “The Hustle” out on the dance floor without my walker.

However, I’m glad I didn’t make that kind of proposition to the handsome retired United States Marine or I might have found myself doing a break dance floor spin.

Because he would have undoubtedly followed through with my hair-brained scheme; and I would have definitely been expected to hold up my end of the bargain as well.

I was taking part in the most spectacular event of the season – the marriage of my nephew Michael West to his beautiful bride Carolina Hurtado.

Along with seventy-nine other guests, I was at Malachi Meadows, a fairly new wedding venue, in Currie, North Carolina, on June 27, 2020, to witness the young couple exchange vows in the double-ring ceremony.

Their journey of love and laughter began eight years ago when a mutual friend introduced them to one another while attending the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where they both graduated in December 2015.

The young lovebirds quickly began spending all their free time together until they were inseparable like a reflection in the mirror.

Even after they graduated to begin their individual career paths – Michael a bank teller in Chapel Hill and Carolina at chiropractic school in Atlanta — they always found ways to spend time together.

They put a lot of effort and forethought into everything they did to express their love and devotion for one another – whether it was a simple phone call, text message or email.

Although they were separated by miles, the soulmates were determined to make it work. The dynamic duo was in constant contact with each other.

Numerous miles were accumulated on both their vehicles as they traveled back and forth for intimate weekend getaways or time spent with family in Charlotte and Clinton.

Then the moment of truth finally arrived. It was time for Michael to pop the single most important question.

Since my nephew is a hopeless romantic like his uncle, he took Carolina to the North Carolina State Fair in October 2018 – the first place they went as an official couple three years earlier – and proposed to her at the top of the ferris wheel.

Sitting there in the front row at the wedding, my heart radiated with joy while gazing at my nephew standing there with my father, who performed the ceremony.

Looking at the young fellow that I have always considered my surrogate son, I couldn’t have been more proud than I was at that very moment of the man he had become knowing I was privileged to be apart of the process.

My mind drifted back to the time when he was a three-year-old sitting in the back seat of my car covered in chocolate ice cream.

Then I fast forwarded to when I presented him with one of his many badges at a Royal Ranger awards ceremony while serving as his commander.

All the memories and all the training led to that single moment in time when Michael laid eyes on his stunning bride as she descended the staircase at the rear of the cathedral-like chamber.

The next few moments of time, which tugged at my heartstrings as tears of joy streamed down my face, played out in slow motion as Carolina lovingly embraced both parents before they walked her down the aisle to the man of her dreams.

After the bride’s parents gave their consent to the marriage, it was than my nephew’s turn to lavish his soon-to-be in-laws with heart to heart hugs as he held back tears of his own.

Alonso, the bridegroom’s favorite pal since high school, served as the best man; and Stephanie Hurtado Holmes, a newlywed and sister of the bride, served as the matron of honor.

The groomsmen were Chris Williamson and Steven Williamson, who are brothers, as well as Anthony Johnson, all close companions from Union High School. The bridesmaids were Zahira Chong, a childhood friend, as well as Nari Chitambira and Christina Jackomin, both college chums. The double ring bearers, Jon-Paul Rodriguez and Paulo-David Rodriguez, who are brothers and cousins of the bride, rounded out the stylishly dressed wedding party.

The most meaningful juncture of the ceremony took place when Michael and Carolina lit the unity candle.

There were two outside candles lit, which represented their lives to that moment. These distinct flames, each burning alone, represented the faith, wisdom, and love received from their parents. Together, the young couple lit a center candle, which symbolized the union of their lives.

On a lighter note, a very comical episode took place after five-year-old Paulo-David handed the minister the rings once he removed them from the case held by Jon-Paul.

The little lad scrunched up his face and pranced around in a circle.

Unable to contain himself any longer, he leaned toward his Aunt Carmenza, mother of the bride, and announced to everyone that he needed to relieve himself. After gaining permission, the cute little bugger proceeded to run down the center aisle, thereby missing the recessional at the end of the religious ritual.

Once my father pronounced the couple standing before him as husband and wife, the two young lovers gave each other a passionate kiss. Then, the celebration began when my nephew and new niece raised their arms in the air and hollered out cheers of jubilation after being announced as Mr. and Mrs. Michael Allen West.

As the orchestra played, the newlyweds sauntered back down the aisle to begin their new life together.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.