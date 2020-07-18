Thurgood Marshall: Champion for justice

Today,in this period of racial reckoning, more Americans of good will are answering the call to become part of the movement to end systemic racism and to fight for racial equality and justice for all.

Throughout much of our history, individuals have been honored for their commitment, courage and dedication to the cause of racial equality and social justice. And no one has fought more valiantly to fulfill the promise of racial equality and justice in our Constitution than Thurgood Marshall, the legendary civil rights leader and chief counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund from 1938 to 1961. There’s little disagreement that Thurgood Marshall was one of the most successful constitutional lawyers of the 20th century, serving as a symbol of hope and courage for all Americans.

This month, over five decades ago in July 1967, Thurgood Marshall received the historic confirmation, becoming the first black American named a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, becoming our ancestors’ wildest dream. It is no exaggeration to say few Americans have done more than Thurgood Marshall to set the nation on the right course in the field of civil rights, breaking down barriers to American racial justice. Using every fiber of his body to make America a better place for all its citizens, his most important achievement was his effort at ending the government’s support and sanction of racial inequality.

Having lived the results of America’s systemic racism, witnessing firsthand many of the racial disparities, Marshall devoted his life to fighting for the ideals and principles contained in America’s founding documents, making him a champion of individual freedoms and human rights., while helping to build, enrich and transform our democracy. According to one of Marshall’s assistants, “he(Marshall) used to work like hell and way into the night.”

During his work as chief counsel for the NAACP, the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights organization achieved its greatest victory on May 17, 1954 with the Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court ruling. In the Brown decision, one of the 29 cases Marshall won that he argued before the Supreme Court, the Court ruled that state laws requiring public schools to be segregated by race were unconstitutional, boldly overturning “separate but equal.”

In 1961, with the appointment of Thurgood Marshall to the United States Appeals Court for the Second Circuit, by President Kennedy, he was on his way to making more history. And in 1965, President Johnson appointed Marshall the highest ranking black government official in American history, naming him the U.S. Solicitor General in the Department of Justice.

It was in July 1967, following President Johnson’s historic appointment of Thurgood Marshall that he became the first black associate justice to the Supreme Court.

Today, in the spirit of Thurgood Marshall, we must end systemic racism and insist that this nation believe in equal protection of the laws for all Americans.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.