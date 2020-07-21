It felt like I was being forced to step out onto a wooden beam extending out over the side of a ship. I was just waiting for the rogue seafarers to throw me overboard into the shark-infested waters. As death was mere moments away, I was almost certain I saw my life flash before my eyes.

No, I was not an extra in the latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean with swashbuckler Captain Jack Sparrow. I was making my way over to the boat rental docks at State Park Marina on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.

When my family and I arrived at the popular tourist attraction while on our family vacation in June 2020, we were notified the parking lot was flooded. Upon hearing those words, I just rolled my eyes as a dozen thoughts raced through my mind.

What kind of hoops was I going to be required to jump through in order to board our pontoon boat at the bottom of the hill just a half mile away?

They had received an enormous amount of rain from Tropical Storm Cristobal which hit the Gulf Coast making landfall in Louisiana the previous Sunday. We parked our vehicles on the grass along the road right inside the entrance of the state-run facility and rode a golf cart to the entrance of the marina. When I climbed off the mode of transportation at the gangway to the harbor, I had a sudden urge to go back to the condominium at the resort.

This had to be a joke. I was waiting for Peter Funt of “Candid Camera” to jump out from behind a nearby bush.

There was a makeshift walkway made from overlapping plywood over large float drums on the water half of which didn’t even have guard rails. It looked like it had been put together by a bunch of hooligans from my seventh grade wood shop class.

How in the world was I supposed to get myself and my mobile device across the haphazardly built footbridge?

As the rest of my family made their way across the catwalk carrying all of the paraphernalia needed for the day long boat trip, including my niece’s unicorn floatie which she named Sparkle, my mother commanded my brother help me across the narrow passageway.

As the words spilled from the mouth of our family matriarch, my eyes became as big as saucers. This is the same sibling that let me climb into the trash receptacle at the Dari-Delite head first to retrieve an Indian bracelet I had made in art class.

Of course, he was only seven at the time. Plus, I was such a strong-minded first grader. I sincerely doubt anything he said or did would have swayed me in my determination.

Not much has changed in nearly half a century. I’m still stubborn as a mule with a one track mind when it comes to achieving my noble ambitions.

At any rate, I became more than a bit apprehensive when my big brother marched along the pathway in front of me pulling a wheeled ice chest.

This thought crossed my mind, “What if I roll over the edge with my wheeled walker?”

The roommate I had for the first seventeen years of my life probably wouldn’t have even noticed until he reached the other end of the overpass. By that time, I would have either drowned in the three feet of water or been eaten by the nest of nearby snapping turtles.

If he had seen me, what exactly would he have done, anyway?

I couldn’t see him jumping in to save me from a doubtful demise as I fought with my mangled walker.

Nor, could I imagine him helping me out of the water upon realizing my precious cell phone with my entire life on it was at the bottom of the asphalt pond.

Loud screams would have been heard as I began thrashing about the water throwing a temper tantrum.

Not only would he have walked in the opposite direction, claiming he didn’t know me; but someone would have assuredly called the men in the white coats.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

However, I felt very uneasy every time I heard footsteps coming from behind. I thought I was surely going over the side as they swooshed past. I breathed a sigh of relief when the light bulb came on and my older brother did the back step to walk at the rear to keep other patrons from running up on me.

Although that helped considerably with my arduous task, I was still very uneasy every time I came to a hump, bump or split in the pathway.

I had to be very careful to stop and maneuver the wheels of the mobile device over the interruption so they didn’t stop on a dime sending me backwards to an uncertain fate.

I was so proud of myself that I was actually being careful to take my time so I didn’t end up on the ground. I usually just barrel through like a bull in a china shop not even stopping to consider the potential disastrous consequences for my foolish actions. In addition, I had to deal with the constant swaying of the makeshift passageway.

We hadn’t even made it to our pontoon boat and I was not at all ready with my sea legs. I was getting nauseous as my brain began to slosh around in my head. Needless to say, I was so thankful when we reached the end of the gangway. Although it wasn’t exactly solid ground, it was the next best thing.

However, I was not looking forward to walking back across the harrowing makeshift passageway at the end of our day on the water.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.