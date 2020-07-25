In these ‘uncertain’ times

It’s not one of those funny insurance TV commercials. (Isn’t it interesting that something as dull and depressing as insurance tends to have the funniest commercials?) It’s a commercial made reflecting these COVID-19 times. In the commercial, there will be solemn music, brave individuals, and, of course, the words, “challenging” and “uncertain.” And although it may be “challenging” and “uncertain” times, they still want you to buy their product.

Yes, these are challenging and uncertain times. Like the bull in the china shop, COVID-19 has disrupted almost everything. Then, add in the social unrest, and it seems like everything is getting broken. Some people are dealing with minor aggravations. (Yes, facemasks are hot during this Sampson County summer.) Others have faced much more serious issues, like economic loss, sickness, or the loss of a loved one.

But there is one thing we are all having to come to grip with during this summer of COVID-19 and social unrest. It is uncertainty. And it is a challenge. We want to know what is going to happen. When will the virus slow down so we can go about our business of living? Will it ever slow down? How long will the COVID-19 restrictions last? What’s going to happen when school starts back in a few weeks? Will it start back? Will there be real positive social change after the death of George Floyd? After the protests, will order be restored? And, most importantly to some, will there be football this fall?

The answer to those questions, and many more we have right now, is simple. We don’t know. Let’s face it, many of the predictions that were made by leaders and the “experts” over the past few months have already been proven to be wrong. So, we can’t be confident of what’s going to happen with the coming school year, when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available, or even if there will be any football this fall.

We want to know. We want to be certain. There is a need in all of us for security. It’s hard to feel secure when you are unsure of the future. This leads to fear, which breeds anger. That’s why there seems to be so much anger toward our leaders who aren’t, or are unable to give us assurances about the coming months. (By the way, that’s why you see so much fear being promoted in political campaign commercials that are already dominating our TV screens. The objective is to get people so scared and angry that they will be sure to vote.)

Andy Stanley is lead pastor for North Point Church, a large multi-site church in Atlanta, Ga. Stanley announced this past week that the church had decided not to hold on site services until early 2021 due to the COVID-19 spread in the Atlanta area. In responding to why such a definite announcement, he said something interesting.

Stanley stated, “People want certainty. We cannot provide certainty. Clarity is the next best thing.” When we don’t know, fear fills in the gaps. Clarity, and the facts we do know, help avoid those fear filled gaps. For me, hearing from those without an agenda, like our local doctors, helps fill those gaps.

Ironically, we always live in uncertain times. That diagnosis from the doctor, that late night phone call, that unexpected business downturn, can happen at any time. We know that, but if everything seems to be going okay in the world around us, we ignore it and go on. Then, 2020 happens, and we see uncertainty around us every day.

Then, what is certain? I think you know where I am going.

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8) Many churches, like North Point, may not have on site services for some time. But the foundation of the church is still here, and will be here. As for me, like the old hymn says, “On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand. All other ground is sinking sand.”

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]