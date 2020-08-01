A fitting tribute to John Lewis

For the past two weeks, America has mourned and celebrated the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis of Georgia. Widely known as the “Conscience of the Congress,” to many Americans, Lewis was a civil rights icon and a man of peace whose vision of this country was “The Beloved Community.” Other Americans saw him as a modern-day founding father, placed here among us to help rescue America from its shameful past and to save our democracy, as he worked to help America become a more perfect union.

Born to sharecropping parents, near Troy, Alabama in 1940, who managed to buy a family farm, John Lewis was first introduced to social causes and activism around the age of 15, during the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was inspired by Rosa Parks’ refusal to give her seat to a white passenger and led by the twenty-six year old Martin Luther King, Jr. Having lived racism, segregation and discrimination, John Lewis could relate personally to the words he heard from Dr. King on radio broadcasts and be inspired. Young John Lewis was changed and became devoted to a lifelong commitment to civil rights and human rights.

By the time he was 21, John Lewis was involved with the “freedom rides” to help desegregate interstate buses and terminals. As part of the freedom ride movement, he and other activists risked their lives as angry white mobs attacked riders and burned their bus. In many instances, Federal marshals, under the command of President Kennedy, were used to restore order.

From freedom rides to a leadership role in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee(SNCC), John Lewis took on a key role in helping to plan the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in August 1963. As a matter of fact, Lewis became the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March on Washington mass demonstration on the steps of the symbolic Lincoln Memorial, using his speech to call for an end to segregation and an expansion of voting rights for Black Americans.

It was during this time that John Lewis became one of the “Big Six” in Civil Rights, joining the ranks of A. Phillip Randolph, Martin Luther King, Jr., James Farmer, Roy Wilkins and Whitney Young. As one of the “Big Six,” Lewis became more committed to making “good trouble, necessary trouble.”

The next big event in John’s young life was the Selma to Montgomery March for voting rights. It was here that Lewis and hundreds of other marchers were savagely attacked by Alabama State Troopers as they tried to cross the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965. Probably, the crowning achievement of Lewis life came in 1986 when he won his first of seventeen terms in Congress from Georgia.

President Obama made this fitting tribute to John Lewis: “He loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise.”

