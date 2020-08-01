County should not quell the people’s voice

At long last, there may be some resolution to the placement of a statue honoring the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County. The issue is on the agenda of Monday night’s Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting, where members of the public will be heard — and county leaders should listen to everyone who wants to say something.

It is discourse that is long past due, and there needs to be a clear path forward. That path has to be transparent, and it must be open. The public is crucial in that process.

County officials this week released a lengthy statement detailing procedures for public comment that would be adhered to on Monday, in the interest of public safety amid a pandemic. It is the first face-to-face meeting the board has had in months and they are operating under an abundance of caution. As part of the process, people were to submit comments by 5 p.m. Friday to be heard regarding the issue. If they wished to speak at the meeting, they had to register by way of an email to Susan Holder, the assistant county manager and clerk to the board.

The county notification stated that each person who registered would be assigned a number in an email reply, referring to the order in which they would address the board.

That confirmation has to be provided in order to speak, the county notice stated.

We sincerely hope there is some leniency on that, and that written comments that are sent to county administrators after that deadline are not discarded, and those wishing to speak at the meeting are not ignored. The county has designated a half hour for submitted comments to be read into the record, and then another hour for oral comments to be received (in 2-minute allotments per speaker).

We feel it is incumbent on the county to hear everyone who wishes to speak — for or against this statue.

The statue has been standing for a century at its location. We, as a public, and the board as an elected entity by that public, can take the time necessary to hear those who wish to share the opinions about the monument. Time limits do not need to be assigned in this case that would prohibit someone from sharing their views. And a Friday deadline to submit them, or register to speak, does not jibe with what has normally been the case for public comments, which are often accepted up until the day of the meeting.

After weeks, months and years of this statue being a point of concern for many members of this community, and now its potential removal drawing the ire of a separate contingent, everyone was given just a few days to submit their respective comments, or register to show up (which many simply can’t do these days). Some weren’t aware until hours before the supposed deadline.

The Board of Commissioners neglected to address this issue last month despite the behest of Clinton City Councilman Darue Bryant and others. Bryant held a simultaneous rally at the base of the monument after the matter was left off the agenda, chiding the inaction of his fellow local leaders. Commissioners held a second meeting that same week and again said nothing.

We said in a subsequent editorial that ceasing to address the matter in any way was akin to a pot boiling over. And the pot did just that.

Just days later, the soldier atop the monument was vandalized. There have been no arrests. County manager Ed Causey was curt when asked about the status of the monument after it was defaced, causing the soldier to be removed entirely from its perch. He said at that time there were still no plans for the board to address the monument.

Then the notification came this week.

In this space, we have maintained that the Confederate monument should be relocated to a place where proper historical context can be provided, such as the Sampson County History Museum. We stand by that. But we’d like to hear from our community, whether we agree or not. That is democracy.

It is ultimately the Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ call, and staying silent for weeks and now rushing people to register and submit comments, when they have just now finally been afforded a public forum, is questionable at best.

In 2017, the Sampson branch of the NAACP made an attempt to remove the monument by sending letters to local leaders. Two years after that request for discourse fell on deaf ears, NAACP member Larry Sutton said in 2019 that it was “way past time” for a public review and discussion by local leaders regarding the relocation of the Confederate statue.

The people now have their chance, and everyone on either side of this issue should be heard, not stifled.