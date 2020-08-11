A backyard paradise adventure

Cannonball!

Every time one of the three oldest Prindle kids would get a running start down the hill, they yelled out the one word phrase as they plunged into the pond.

However, 3-year-old Harper would stop short of the small body of water before jumping into their own private swimming hole.

She hadn’t quite mastered the art of the classic poolside maneuver like her two older brothers.

Since Wyatt, a rising second grader, and his trusty sidekick, 5-year-old Caden, had a bit more experience under their belts, they were showing their younger sister the ropes.

While the older siblings were enjoying their time in the man-made lagoon, the youngest, 1-year-old Oliver, was content to play along the sandy shore.

After spending the night at my brother and sister-in-law’s home in the Kansas City suburbs, we enjoyed a relaxing afternoon watching their grandchildren cool off in the pond.

After moving into their new digs a few years earlier, John and Jenn had a small pier built at the water’s edge along with a sizable sandy area for the kids to play. In addition, they placed a fountain in the center of the lagoon, which helps to provide oxygen for the fish. They are still planning more modifications to make their backyard paradise more enjoyable and fun for the youngsters.

Although the water was only four feet deep for the most part, the little munchkins were all required to wear life jackets. Not to mention, there were a half dozen adults standing guard over them ready to take action at moment’s notice. However, my niece Nicole removed the floating device from her 1-year-old since he was having a difficult time standing up.

As Ollie waddled around in the sand, the top heavy contraption kept causing the little fellow to continuously topple over. He wasn’t having much fun while big tears welled up in his eyes as he whimpered out of sheer frustration.

On the other hand, the vests served their purpose with the older bunch as Caden led them across the pond to the opposite side of the fountain. On their way back across the pond, the two younger siblings were having a squabble of some sort or another.

The rising kindergartner began splashing his little sister Harper as she cried out in protest and veered off course in an effort to flee his relentless water attack.

You know how it is when you get in the water. You automatically begin splashing the nearest individual. Some people are a bit more mischievous than others when it comes to starting water battles.

Take me for instance. I’m, well, a little bit older; and I still like to have water fights in the pool. I don’t need a reason to splash someone. I just do it until they fight back. That’s when I begin dunking heads.

I think my great-nephew is a chip of the old block. To be clear, what I meant to say is that he is a lot like me. I had a broad smile across my face.

When the trio climbed out of the pond, they came around to the sandy beach and began searching for frogs just beyond the wood barrier. There just happened to be a large shelf of mud before reaching the water’s edge. So guess where the siblings ended up? All three stood along the mud ledge as Wyatt, the oldest, reached in and pulled out a large clump of seaweed, which was filled with baby frogs.

The race to catch a frog began in an instant. All three spotted one of the four-legged amphibians and chased after it.

Although the 3-year-old came up empty-handed, the boys each snatched one of the green slimy creatures and held them up like prizes.

The rising kindergartner was all smiles when he brought his coveted prize to me for a closer inspection.

But when his older brother, the seven-year-old, took his trophy to Mammy, my mother, she about jumped out of her skin.

Then Wyatt decided to go hunting for frogs after spotting a large bullfrog by the boat next to the pier. He grabbed his net and was off with his mother on a trek around the pond.

Unfortunately, the blond-haired lad came up empty-handed and was not a happy camper. However, he handed off the net to his little sister as she tried her hand at catching bullfrogs. She didn’t have any luck either.

Meanwhile, Caden went back to the mud pit and was knee deep in the brown sludge before climbing back out.

Then the five-year-old proceeded to rub the slimy goop all over his hands and arms. It appeared that he had on a matching set of knee high boots and gloves.

After several adults noted that the little tyke never liked to get dirty, my mother chimed in by saying he looked just like his Great-Uncle Mark.

I’m telling you, he is a boy after my own heart.

Not long after that, I spotted Ollie running over to his middle brother’s motorized mini jeep. The little toddler climbed right on up. If the key was in it, I believe he would have raced off with the vehicle. He is smart as a whip.

After the rising kindergartner cleaned off the mud, he went over and took his baby brother for a spin around the yard. The 1-year-old redhead was clapping and giggling as he waved to everyone on the dynamic duo’s grand excursion around the fire pit.

Before calling it a day, the three older kids had one last bit of fun when Great Uncle Kurt took them for a boat ride to fix the water fountain in the middle of the pond.

Upon their return, the kids picked up their sand pails and headed back to the house signaling the adults that another day of fun in the sun had come to an end.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.