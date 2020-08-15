Supporting roles for better outcomes

With our local schools set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 17, having put a variety of options in place, including virtual learning only and a combination of remote and in-person learning, the overall schools’ mission should be all about improving the educational outcomes of our children and youth. Each student should have an equal chance growing up as an adult of having the opportunity “to live a life of dignity, good health, economic opportunity and purpose.” Make no mistake about it, one of the most enormously important issues in our children’s lifetime will be educational equality — how to ensure all children are receiving the best educational opportunities possible.

For this noble goal to be achieved, it will require the best effort on the part of all the stakeholders involved in the educational process with no one being allowed to settle for “just getting by” and with no one being given a pass. It is incumbent on everyone to understand the role each one has to play in supporting the overall efforts to help children learn, hammering home first and foremost to every student that the work of youth is to learn. Along with the engaged student learner, there needs to be a visible and active family engagement which serves as a cultural bridge to the school, interacting with a school staff that is culturally responsible and relevant to the needs of the family as well.

Such partnerships between parents and school people would be a good place to build a cultural network of connections, especially in the early grades that would continue and be ongoing throughout the school years. With meaningful family engagement and a longer bridge between the school and the home created by culturally relevant partnerships, the results would be improved outcomes for our youth.

Additionally, as the education inequities have been exposed to a larger extent by the coronavirus pandemic, it behooves our school people to become more knowledgeable “about the context of race and culture bias” as it relates to our children and families, particularly with black parents. As our community gains a better understanding of the root causes of our racial inequities and disparities in education, acknowledging they are due in large measure to the centuries of harmful effects caused by the intentional lie of black inferiority and generations of inequality, we will take real action to change the climate of negative stereotypes, and our schools will be made better for all our children and youth.

Our schools must continue to develop concrete strategies, based on the best practices that do help improve the effectiveness of instruction, along with the general school experience for all students. Teachers must become more skilled and successful with their work and interactions with all our youth, helping them to develop a “constructive identity.”

Therefore, teachers must not be afraid to examine their own values, myths, stereotypes and worldview, remaining cautious about making assumptions.

Let’s make this a great year!

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.