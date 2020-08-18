Bonding with the tickle monster

My great-nephew, Caden Prindle, was laughing hysterically as he flung his small frame to and fro trying to escape the clutches of “The Tickle Monster.”

Looking down at the rising kindergartner on my lap, I realized it was my digits which were lightly touching his rib cage causing the comical reaction.

I was the muscular beast with the magic fingers causing all the uproarious giggles from the little shaver, who dubbed me with the affectionate title.

Every time I would tickle the little superhero wearing his Captain America t-shirt, he would tell me to stop; but it was only a ploy for me to tease him even more.

It was the morning after our arrival to my brother and sister-in-law’s place in the Kansas City suburbs after spending the week at Branson, Missouri in June 2020.

Besides my parents and myself, John and Jenn had a couple of other overnight guests, who slept on their bedroom floor atop a pallet – their two oldest grandsons.

As soon as our big breakfast of bacon, eggs and sausage was complete, my bonding time with the little nippers continued.

While Wyatt, a rising second grader, was satisfied to stand next to my chair at the end of the table, five-year-old Caden, on the other hand, has a desire to be front and center.

The little tyke found his way up on my lap and it most likely would have taken a fork lift operator to remove him from his great-uncle Mark.

Content to sit on my lap for hours, my niece Nicole ‘s second born was stuck to me like glue for the better part of the weekend.

Although I had only met the cutie pie once in his life when he was a one-year-old toddler, I had the feeling we were going to be two peas in a pod.

Since the youngster and me are both the second child within our respective family units, we have a shared experience with an older brother.

That was the common link that brought us together.

The brothers each had their favorite Hot Wheels vehicles, just like their Papa and I had once upon a time, and a few other gadgets at the table.

They were happy as a couple of larks rolling their diecast model cars back and forth across the table.

When one of the toy automobiles would fall to the floor, the rising kindergartner would hop off to retrieve it. But he climbed right back up to claim my lap as his throne.

Every once in a while my fingers got to itching and I couldn’t help myself – I had to tickle a body part.

Sometimes it was the little lad’s tummy; and other times it was the bottom of his foot or underarm. My great-nephew was pretty much ticklish no matter where my fingers roamed.

When I got really lucky, I snuck in a few pecks on those rosy red cheeks with dimples along with several great big bear hugs.

The five-year-old didn’t know I used to have foster kids that called me, “The Kissing Bandit.”

The only thing the little nipper enjoyed more than the tickle breaks was when I flipped him upside down. He would get to giggling to the point of losing his breath.

It’s a good thing I didn’t break out the zerbert machine or I might have had to do mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Just when I thought the little lovefest had ended as he jumped down to do something, the little brown-haired lad would come racing back and scale up into my lap once more.

Caden brought back a decorative box chock-full of individually wrapped breath mints followed by with older brother, who also had a matching box filled with the peppermint candies.

Mystified, I questioned the two brothers as to where they garnered such a large amount of menthol flavored confection.

Their grandmother, whom they call “G,” was standing over at the kitchen sink. She assured me that the little whippersnappers were allowed to have them.

We each quickly unwrapped one of the white circular objects with a hole in the middle and popped them into our waiting mouths.

Not more than a minute later, the rising kindergartner asked if I wanted another. I stuck out my tongue to show him I was still working on the first tasty treat.

With the next round of tickling accompanied by a kiss on the cheek, a bear hug and a upside down flip, the little shaver had a coughing spell.

After sitting the youngster upright, I began to pat him on the back. Out popped one of the candies.

The little mischief-maker opened up his mouth and showed me the other two still inside his pie hole.

Why, if that don’t beat all. The five-year-old had not one, not two, but three mints inside his little mouth.

I was completely alarmed as I held him close and pressed my lips against the side of his little head.

My eyes grew as big a saucers at the thought of the near necessity of performing the Heimlich maneuver on my great-nephew.

Although I told the little bugger to only put one of the candies in his mouth at a time, I stopped with the acrobatics of nearly standing him on his head.

The five-year-old didn’t call me Uncle Mark. He called me his friend; and that is better than an uncle.

By the end of that second night, Wyatt had finally warmed up to his Uncle Mark as well and let me put my arm around him.

I was able to even get in a few ticklish laughs as the three of us sacked out together on the living room love seat before bedtime.

That’s right.

The boys spent both nights at PaPa and G’s house while we were there, which made our time together that much more special.

After Caden, who was sitting on my lap once more, swiped my baseball cap, my two cohorts and I spent our last hour together playing games on their iPads.

It was the perfect ending to our vacation, the icing on the cake if you will, as my heart melted while holding those two precious angels in my strong arms.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.