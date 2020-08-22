Is it a block or a charge? If it’s a close call, no matter what call I make, I know half the people in the stands will disagree. And they will let me know. Oh, the joy of being a recreation department basketball referee for a bunch of nine and ten year olds.

For several years, I did some officiating for the local recreation department. Overall, I enjoyed it, being involved in sports with the kids, getting to know some good people, and getting some exercise in the process. But then there were those close calls. A block or a charge, safe or out, touchdown or just short of the line. Whatever the call I made, I knew someone wouldn’t like it.

Why would one side of the gym, stands, or field say nothing, and the other side be screaming at my call? Simply, it was their point of view. (Okay, forget the fact that I may possibly have once missed a call.) It was the way they viewed things. It was the same play, the same call, but different reactions. But it was their team, their child playing the game. It affected the way they viewed it.

It’s a matter of perspective. And we all are guilty. You want to see your child do well and be happy. It makes you happy. So the events that take place on the basketball court at Sunset Avenue gym are viewed through those eyes. Is it a block or a charge? Whether you agree, and the way you see things, may simply be determined by whether it’s your team or not.

Welcome to 2020. It’s become a team game. I want my team to win and the other team to lose. So we question every call that we feel that doesn’t go our way. We scream from the stands and call it “fake news” or “another Trump lie,” depending on our team. We even say that the referees are crooked, that they are bending the facts to suit their agenda. Once again, it depends on whether it’s our team or not.

So we discount every report, statement or opinion that we feel doesn’t benefit our team. The facts must be wrong. If they are actually true facts, then they are being interpreted the wrong way. And what about these other facts that we feel are being ignored.

In these days of COVID-19, social unrest, and politics, it is easy to lose perspective, especially when you feel that these events are affecting you personally. For example, the person who works in an emergency room at a hospital probably looks at COVID-19 much different than the small business owner, whose income has been cut dramatically by restrictions. And it probably affects their attitudes toward different information sources.

We often hear accusations that the media has an agenda. That may be true. But their main agenda, like any business, is to keep operating and make a profit. That may be as simple as offering programming that will get as many viewers as possible in order to generate maximum advertising dollars.

Maybe that information source you disagree with does have its own agenda. But realize that the media you rely on probably has its own agenda, too. So consider expanding your sources of information, even to sources you normally would never give the time of day. It’s probably the best way to be better informed and find a more complete set of facts.

By the way, I have an agenda with this column. I want you to keep on reading. And to not give the referee a hard time at the basketball games this winter. That’s if we have them.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]