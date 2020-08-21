Monument on move — but on a technicality?

In short order this week, county leaders opted to remove a Confederate monument from the front of the county courthouse to the Sampson County History Museum. We think in the end it was the right decision, one that we have supported, but the lack of any comments from county commissioners — outside of the motion itself — is somewhat surprising.

It has been a hot-button issue for weeks now, one that elicited hundreds, if not thousands, of comments on social media posts amid protests and demonstrations, and then in the wake of the vandalism of the statue and the consideration of its relocation.

Dozens of people wrote in to county leaders this week, and still more delivered their thoughts in person on the polarizing monument, which some maintained is about history and Southern heritage, a way of honoring those who fell, and should likewise be preserved in its place. Others said the statue represents racism, glorifying those who fought to preserve slavery. The monument was erected half a century after the war, put at the courthouse as a means of intimidation during the era of Jim Crow, serving only as a constant reminder of a racist past, they said.

Emotions have been strong on both sides of the issue, as impassioned pleas have been given both for and against the monument and its long-standing home on the courthouse grounds. It deserved a few more moments of discussion by county leaders, who essentially let county attorney Joel Starling do all of the talking.

He said two notable things: One, that the statue is not owned by the state, so the board need not get permission from any other entity, such as the North Carolina Historical Commission, regarding its fate; and Two, the statue in its damaged state “posed a threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition” and was therefore an exception to the General Statute that protected such monuments anyway.

With that, came the motion by Commissioner Jerol Kivett.

He said the following: “Considering the fact that the Clinton City Council unanimously voted for us to move the statue, I move that the statue previously located on top of the Confederate soldier monument — removed after county officials determined it posed a threat to public safety because the life-sized bronze statute was hanging from its base and likely to cause injuries to persons and property — be relocated to the Sampson County History Museum; and that it’s accompanying base, which continues to pose a threat to public safety, be placed in storage with the contents of time capsule that may be located in the base, being relocated to the Sampson County History Museum.”

The Clinton City Council in early July did adopt a resolution urging county leaders to begin exploring options to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse steps and relocate it. That was before the vandalism, which seemingly is the only reason the monument is now moving, according to the county’s action this week.

The City Council’s resolution, adopted days before the statue was found dangling off its pedestal last month, stated in part that “the City of Clinton is committed to promoting racial equity and justice, and desires to express this commitment through this resolution.”

There was no such resolution, comment or sentiment shared by county commissioners to that effect, which we’re sure leaves many proponents for the statue with a bad taste in their mouths. It makes it sound as though the monument is only moving because it was vandalized, a reward for lawlessness in a community where speculation has swirled for a month and a half over the potential culprits while sheriff’s officials have remained frustratingly mum.

Even those who wanted the monument moved likely expected some sentiment outside of a statutory technicality.

What we know is that the monument will be moving at some point in the future, but may be left in storage for a time in its damaged state as the county, according to Starling, is not required to meet a mandated timetable to fix it — and that to get the base of the monument out of the ground and move it is a process that is going to cost taxpayers upwards of $40,000.

Elected officials are in their positions to make the tough decisions, to say what may be unpopular to some (or anything for that matter), and to hold feet to the fire — including those conducting what appears to be an ambling investigation — and this was a time when that opportunity was left dangling.