Mayhem for supermarket gunslingers

Man the lifeboats!

That’s what my best-loved companion Johnny Puskarich and I yelled as we hastily fled a supermarket restroom when the toilet overflowed like a waterfall washing water across the floor.

Noticing the water level was unusually high due to a wad of toilet paper stuck in the hole at the base of the bowl, I attempted to warn my partner in crime before he pushed down the flusher handle.

However, my word of caution came just a second too late.

The brief hesitation set off a chain reaction that had a couple of kindergarten graduates racing out of the public restroom as sewage water quickly flooded the small room.

The day following the end of my first year of public school, my Aunt Margie, along with her new husband Uncle Butch Fenske, and cousin Lori Farrell moved to Bentleyville, Pa., before the arrival of the new baby.

It was only seven months before that my family had moved to the small coal mining community nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the southwestern corner of the Keystone State.

While I was excited to go over to lend a helping hand and welcome my favorite cousin to town, I was also thrilled for the opportunity to see my favorite pal, who lived in the downstairs apartment of the multi-family unit.

Prior to lunch, Johnny and I accompanied my mother to Foodland, which was down by the railroad tracks on Washington Street, and obtained necessary supplies for the noontime meal.

I climbed onto the pushcart in front of the minister’s wife and grasped the handle bar while my favorite chum jumped on the back end holding the sides of the mesh steel frame.

The rambunctious pair that we were made all sorts of funny faces at one another while hysterically giggling as my mother threw a few food items into the front seat of the buggy.

When we rounded the second aisle of the food market, Mom asked us to climb off the open metal container on wheels. She said the shopping cart was just too heavy since we were growing like a couple of weeds.

At the thought of getting bigger, the rootin’- tootin’ partners smiled broadly at each other with dilated pupils as we jumped down from the wheeled-pushcart.

Spotting a box of Hostess Suzy-Q’s, I quickly pulled them off the shelf and brought them back to the tall slender woman while flashing my pearly whites. “Can we get these yumalicious cakes for dessert?”

After giving her approval, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid looked at each other with Cheshire cat grins before slapping our hands in the air for a high five celebration for scoring the decadent treats.

As we approached the deli counter to pick up some chipped ham and cheese for sandwiches, the dynamic duo expressed our immediate need to use the facilities.

After gaining permission, the two little desperadoes grabbed hands as we raced to the restroom on the opposite end of the store making it just in the nick of time.

Unable to wait a minute longer, the little whippersnappers stood on opposite sides of the commode and let out an audible sigh as we relieved ourselves.

After asking why the water in the toilet bowl was so high, Johnny gave me a sideways glance as he shrugged his shoulders and cocked his head before flushing the handle. All of the sudden, the water came to the top of the toilet bowl and started to overflow on the floor like Niagara Falls causing the little rascals with bug eyes to back up out of the narrow stall simultaneously. I desperately tried to stop at the sink to wash his hands; but my best friend grabbed a hold of me as the two of us hastily fled the public bathroom yelling for everyone to man the lifeboats.

Several shoppers, who were in the general vicinity, glanced at the hellions with a look of horror and hurriedly rushed off with buggies careening out of control as they bolted down the aisle. After spotting a nearby stock boy putting canned food on a shelf while exiting the lavatory, which was quickly filling up with water, we explained the dire predicament.

The shaggy blond-haired young man with long sideburns dropped the canned goods before rushing off to find a mop and bucket. The two little rapscallions clasped hands and raced off in the opposite direction to seek out my mother. We spotted her at the checkout counter and quickly joined her.

“That was a close call,” I exclaimed whispering into the ear of my fellow scalawag with eyes like a deer in headlights. “I thought we was gonna get drowned.”

“You got that right,” the six-year-old mumbled under his breath while patting me on the back with a sly grin. “That water almost swept us out to sea.”

“I wondered what was taking you boys so long,” Mom commented while handing the cashier a ten dollar bill. “I’m just about to finish up here.”

“I heard a bunch of commotion over by the restrooms,” she continued glancing down at the little hooligans with questioning eyes. “Do you boys know what that was all about?”

“I think someone overflowed the toilet,” explained Johnny while looking up at the two women standing in front of him. “There was water everywhere. We couldn’t even wash our hands.”

“It was really scary,” I added with feigned shock.

“It happens all the time,” mentioned the checker with the black bouffant eyeballing the little rascals as we squeezed passed the shopping cart.

We walked over to the entrance of the grocery store and walked in and out the automatic doors a couple times before the minister’s wife dashed toward the exit.

“All right, boys,” declared Mom as she scooted the mischief-makers outside while carrying a brown paper grocery bag in her arm. “That’s enough of your escapades for one day.”

When they exited the supermarket, the little munchkins spotted the coin-operated kiddie ride sitting along side the overhang of the building and asked if we could take it for a ride.

After gaining permission, we quickly hopped on before the mother of three had a chance to reconsider. The 6-year-old put his foot in the stirrup and climbed into the saddle as he leaned forward to take hold of the reins while my Mom helped me onto the back of the saddle. I snugly wrapped my arms around the waist of my favorite pal and held on tight as the horse began to gallop going in a back and forth motion.

“Giddy-up! Giddy-up,” announced the lad of Korean descent as he snapped at the reins and kicked the stirrups into the four-legged fiberglass beast.

“Ride ‘em cowboy,” I chimed in as the two little outlaws bounced up and down giggling as we made our make believe getaway out of town.

Following a couple minutes of intense bronco riding, the little marauders fictitious crime spree finally came to an end as the ride abruptly halted ending our lighthearted amusement.

The whippersnappers held hands as we made our way back to the automobile. We were all smiles on the ride back up the hill to the house behind the Main Street Elementary School.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.