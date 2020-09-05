Americans believe in education.

Boston Latin School, the first public school in America, was founded in 1635, only 15 years after the Pilgrims landed. It is still operating 385 years later. Benjamin Franklin, known for his diplomatic and scientific skills, had only about three years of formal education, one of those years at Boston Latin School. Later in his life, Franklin was instrumental in founding a college that eventually became the University of Pennsylvania.

Education in the U.S. has been a political football bouncing erratically in the process of settling on the best way to educate children and young adults. In the very beginning, school education was mainly for boys and it was mainly religious instruction. Tax supported schools and compulsory education gradually became the norm. Gender discrimination was gradually abolished, but racial discrimination lasted until a 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Brown v. Board of Education. That decision did not ensure equal education for racial minorities or others because school systems are ordinarily financed by property taxes giving advantage to wealthier communities.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given us its opinion regarding the constitutionality of public school issues including race, religion, due process (hearing before expulsion), controversial library books, strip searches, physical punishment, financial equity funding, and requirements for election to a public school board, but the court has declined to decide whether education is a constitutional right.

Public education in America soon included both boys and girls and shifted from religion to academic subjects. But, at least in rural America, education was often implemented in one room schoolhouses and didn’t necessarily include instruction beyond eighth grade. All grades, all ages learned in the same small room. Children walked to school regardless of weather. Teachers were expected to get to school early during periods of wet or cold weather and build a fire so that the children could dry their clothes and warm up when they got to the school. If there was drinking water, it was a well with a hand pump. The restrooms were out back.

America joined World War One in 1917. A large number of soldiers volunteered or were drafted. Officials assigning those young men to military jobs discovered that the typical young man had only six years of education. In that era, 9% of Americans had a high school education. By the time World War Two began for the U.S. (1941), about half of young people were graduating from high school. High school graduation rates have continued to rise, and now about 85% of young Americans become high school graduates. After World War Two, the GI Bill sent legions of veterans to college, and the college education trend continues.

Today, there are as many women college graduates in the American work force as men in the work force who hold college degrees. Women college students now outnumber men 56% to 44%. As a Bob Dylan song put it, “the times they are a-changin’.”

We still struggle to present the right education for public school students, education that produces good citizens and provides a basis for good jobs or advanced education. But considering America’s accomplishments, I think historians will say that we did a good job. The teacher in the photograph of the one room school lived to travel the world on commercial jet aircraft. That is a fast take-off for any country.

Jack Stevenson is retired. He served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans and writes commentary for community newspapers.