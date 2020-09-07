A temporary roommate

When I walked into my college dorm room as a rising sophomore to find an athletic cup, shoulder pads and a dirty jock strap strewn across the bed in front of me, I knew my worst nightmare had come true – my roommate was a football jock.

Moments later, I met my new bunk-mate in the flesh – literally. The musclebound super stud walked out of the bathroom in his birthday suit and asked for the towel draped over a nearby desk chair like I was his own personal maid.

Forget the visions of smelly gym socks, massive wedgies, and swirlies from my roomie’s gridiron buddies, I was not about to live in a disheveled football locker room for the next eight months.

For the entire summer break, I dreaded going back to school for my second year of higher education at Evangel University, which was located in Springfield, Missouri.

While all my other friends had selected their roommates for the 1985 Fall Term earlier that spring, I had more important things to think about, such as obtaining the perfect tan, than to worry over trifle details.

Instead, I chose to leave the selection of my next closest companion to the luck of the draw. It’s a good thing I wasn’t a professional gambler. Otherwise, I would have been looking for another line of work.

As lady luck would have it, our partnership was definitely not serendipitous.

I was suddenly hit with the cold hard facts when I walked into my dorm room only to learn I would be living with a college athlete named Wesley Welch, who didn’t care what his half of the room looked like.

Come to think of it – he didn’t care what my half of the room looked like either.

I went from one end of the spectrum to the other over the course of one short summer.

During my freshman year, I was placed with a total neat freak, who was neater than me if that’s even impossible. He spent as much time scrubbing the bathroom floor with a toothbrush as he did with his personal hygiene, which included brushing his eyebrows.

Now I was being forced to share a room with an utter slob, who couldn’t even find his own laundry basket. I was definitely living out the classic television series, The Odd Couple.

I was really looking forward to returning to college and being in the same orderly little dorm room – Scott Second North, room 232 – I had the previous year; but since Wesley had already been there for two weeks of football camp, it was completely unrecognizable.

Finding my bed was no simple task. I had to remove a pile of dirty, smelly laundry just to get to my bed. I thought to myself, even Rocky Balboa cleaned his necessities, but no such luck with this musclehead.

This was really turning into the mismatch of the century. The clincher came when I found out he was one of my brother’s friends.

I had lived with John for the first seventeen years of my life before he went off to college, and I can’t say as to whether or not there was any love lost between us when he left.

My older brother was always building miniature golf courses in our bedroom and messing it up. He never wanted the yard to be littered with bikes and such, but he could care less about what our bedroom looked like.

We fought like cats and dogs constantly because he was such a slob and, well… I wasn’t, which is why I didn’t know how I was going to survive living with Wesley.

One of us would either have to move out or die in their sleep, but I wasn’t sure how to approach the subject. After all, he was a big strapping linebacker; so for the first few nights, I slept with one eye opened.

My roommate’s demise came several days later when I discovered something very disturbing, which he had left under my bed, of all places.

Desiring to give the room a different look, I decided to move some furniture around. When I went to move my bed, a large white styrofoam cup, hidden from view, fell on its side and oozed out a nasty-looking brownish liquid all over the carpet.

“What was that?” I thought as I was about ready to blow a gasket. I quickly realized I had knocked over my roommate’s makeshift spittoon.

Of all the nasty things I had come across over the past week, this was definitely the icing on the cake. I think there was actually steam pouring from my ears.

Just considering his thought process, he had the audacity to place the grotesque cup underneath my bed. I was ready morph into a fire breathing dragon and fire on all cylinders in Wesley’s direction.

If someone in authority, such as the resident assistant, had discovered the cuspidor, they would have most likely thought it was mine and not my roommate’s since it was under my bed.

Now I was really getting angry.

You see – this was a Christian institution of higher learning and chewing tobacco was an illegal substance. You could be booted out of school for being caught with something like that in your possession, or at least placed on probation depending on the other offenses on your rap sheet.

The next time I saw my scoundrel of a roommate, we sat down and had ourselves a little heart-to-heart chat. Of course, it was more like I did all of the talking while he just listened.

I was no longer intimidated by his massive size and brute strength. My college career was on the line. I was not about to have it tarnished by some yellow-bellied football jock trying to give himself mouth cancer.

Simply put – he had to go!

I agreed to keep quiet about his bad habit if he promised to be gone in a week. In the meantime, he gave me his word that he would not chew tobacco in our dorm room as not to risk possible consequences for the both of us.

Within a week’s time, he had moved out as promised. The remainder of the semester was quite nice, living in the solitude of a tidy little bungalow at Evangel University.

I only hope this burly jock learned better personal hygiene habits and how to pick up after himself before he found himself a wife. I’m sure his future spouse would not have reacted as calmly as I did finding a spittoon cup under the bed.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.