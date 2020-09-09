Public left to speculate amid sheriff’s silence

Last week, the Clinton City Council voted to split the cost of removing a Confederate monument from the county courthouse grounds with the Sampson County Board of Commissioners. Mind you, all $12,000 will be taxpayer money. The unanimous decision from the Council came with one request: a release of the surveillance video.

“We renew our request to release the video,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling said to Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten at last week’s monthly Council meeting. “Let the public see what happened. I know our sheriff is doing a wonderful job. I have not spoken to or heard from him, but I know he’s doing a wonderful job. But it would help the public a lot if we could see the video. There have been no arrests, there’s been no report, there’s been nothing.”

We haven’t heard from him either, or anybody else at the Sheriff’s Office for that matter.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests in the investigation, nor provided any updates or suspect information, or even a status of “still under investigation, following leads, etc.” the modus operandi of a stalling investigation, or one in which sheriff’s investigators are holding information close to the vest.

Wooten told the mayor and council that he would deliver the message personally.

We hope he did, but it really wasn’t necessary. People have been asking questions very publicly for months now, as well they should. Sheriff’s officials are well aware, but still nothing. Things like this can take time, and we understand that, but it’s time for us to hear something — anything — from the same law enforcement agency that was quick to put out a grandiose statement declaring that “lawlessness” would not be tolerated.

It’s been nearly two months since the statue to the Confederate soldiers of Sampson County was toppled and quickly removed. The monument’s base was left behind and will now also be taken away, ultimately to the Sampson County History Museum, following a vote last month by county commissioners.

Emotions have been strong on both sides of the hot-button issue. It elicited hundreds upon hundreds of comments on social media and to local leaders, and was the subject of protests leading up to the vandalism on July 12.

It was on the same day the statue was found dangling off its pedestal that the sheriff’s office put out its statement, saying that numerous inquiries had already been received regarding the vandalism in just a matter of a few hours. Law officials asked for patience during the ongoing investigation.

“In recent weeks, several peaceful protests have occurred regarding the monument and the desire for it to be relocated offsite from the Sampson County Courthouse,” the sheriff’s statement read. “While we respect and advocate for all citizens’ First Amendment Rights to peacefully protest, as a society we must equally ensure that the rule of law is carefully followed. As a Sheriff’s Office, it is our responsibility to enforce all laws; to include vandalism — and vandalism is a crime. There is a legal process to follow for things in which we may disagree with and in this instance, proper procedures were overstepped, the law was ignored and a criminal act occurred.”

“As we move forward with our investigation, we ask for patience and understanding on this sensitive issue,” the statement continued. “Make no mistake, as a Sheriff’s Office we will not tolerate lawlessness and will work closely with the City of Clinton and the District Attorney’s Office to seek full prosecution for those responsible.”

Well, it’s been two months. So let’s see the video, or hear at least some detail on what was on it. Will there be arrests? We’re all for not jeopardizing ongoing investigations, but it’s time the people of Sampson County hear something about this case. We have been patient.

The soldier statue was vandalized, found leaning backward at the base with a rope hanging off of its neck. An American flag was found tattered on the ground. We are left to assume this was left by the perpetrators, but we don’t know. This destructive act has only given rise to speculation, especially with the sheriff’s silence.

Many have maintained the statue’s heritage, a way of honoring those who fell. Others said the statue represents racism, glorifying those who fought to preserve slavery. The statue is polarizing, but just because it is now being moved, doesn’t mean we move on.

It was vandalism — and vandalism is a crime.