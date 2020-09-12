At-home learning opportunities

Let me be clear, Black Lives Matter. And for those who continue to deny this basic premise, you are choosing to ignore the historic development of this country and the vestiges and reminders of the nation’s systemic racism and injustice. And these reminders of structural racism and injustice are still apparent in our educational “system” across America, a system whose early existence left our any consideration for Blacks in this country.

Our early national negligence in pursuing educational opportunities for all children had a pervasive impact on every aspect of one’s personal success in this country, creating disparities that still impact many today, especially in terms of the income and wealth gap, between Blacks and Whites.

For nearly 250 years, before 1863, it was made painfully clear that Black children’s lives did not matter. Our government failed our ancestors, causing incalculable harm across the board, especially in the field of education, requiring racial separation and exclusion for years, and suggested Black racial inferiority.

In spite of it all, however, many Blacks refused to let these barriers hold them back, as they found ways to excel in many fields of endeavors, gaining fame in the literary field, sciences and other professions.

Now, while everyone is settling into this 2020-2021 school year, under new conditions, and a very public call for a national racial reckoning, I’m quite hopeful that this new year will lead to new beginnings, benefiting both parent and student, including renewed parental involvement and greater student engagement. Unfortunately, there are too many students beginning this new school year far behind academically for a variety of reasons. Let’s work hard to check that “slide” and reverse course now before it’s too late. Let’s accept this opportunity now or it could be delayed for generations to come.

The time our students have at-home learning could be the chance for parents to turn this opportunity into a renewed educational awakening in the spirit of our freed ancestors during and after the Civil War. It was during this time that our ancestors demonstrated a remarkable thirst for learning. It seemed as if a whole race of people were going to school for the first time, for they had been barred from learning to read and write as slaves. Too, this would be a good time for parents to relate to their children what education has meant for the black race over the years.

Our children need to know our history as a people is deeply rooted in education, and that the future of our race is still very much dependent on the education of young people. Use this critical moment in the education of our children to reawaken our ancestors’ historic resolve and desire for education and achievement.

More than anything else, what parents come to symbolize to their children will be a major influence that helps to shape their future. Let them know: “once you get it, no one can take it away.”

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.