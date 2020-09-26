America’s destiny is up to us

Just a few days ago, we remembered a place and a moment, going back 233 years to the drafting of the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia, from late spring to late summer in 1787. The Framers’ work was completed on Sept. 17, 1787, and today, this date is celebrated as Constitution Day across America.

Let me be candid, the Constitution that was established for the new American nation in 1787 came on the heels of a new nation that had just been conceived in racism and white supremacy, having declared independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776 and having declared hypocritically, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Shamefully, at this time, America had a sizable segment of its population being held in bondage—the enslaved Africans. These Americans were finally emancipated, largely by their own efforts as they fought for their freedom on the side of the Union in the Civil War, 1861-1865. With freedom for Black Americans, this country saw the start of a long, historic struggle by Black Americans and their allies to win equal rights, and that struggle has continued down through today.

With the recent celebration of Constitution Day on Sept. 17, 2020, a little over a week ago today, there was widespread racial protest in an effort to call attention to systemic racism and injustice and police misconduct, with the common goal being to make the nation a better place for everyone, moving us closer to a more perfect union. Just for the record, slavery, our country’s original sin, was sanctioned and protected by the 1787 US Constitution. And following the Civil War, the Constitution was amended to abolish slavery and to include other protected rights and promises to Black Americans.

Today, as we continue to reflect on Constitution Day, our nation’s destiny is up to each of us, and I implore you to break the silence and get more involved, speaking up when you see injustice and become an advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and basic human rights, which would include affordable health care. Just think about the many people who will be harmed if President Trump is able to dismantle the Affordable Care Act(Obamacare), throwing many off the insured rolls and making it harder for people to receive Medicaid.

Remember, as Americans, we have more in common than not, with no one more or less than the other. In the end, it will be all of us who save this country, and “we, the people” must be willing to do the right thing, to make those in power deliver, building greater hope and opportunity for all of us. As individual Americans, it is up to us to make government more responsive to the American people, realizing progress comes from the choice we make together.

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.