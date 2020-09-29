Panic-stricken!

Following a minor fender bender involving the church van, my blood ran cold thinking about all the potential disastrous consequences that could have occurred from the unfortunate mishap.

Shaking uncontrollably with tears streaming down my cheeks, I was in no condition to drive my young charges back to our school several miles away; so the pastor, who rushed to the scene of the accident with the principal, took over the helm and steered us back to campus.

After an outing to the local McDonald’s, my students and I were involved in a two-vehicle collision, which brought traffic to a grinding halt in the middle of the noontime lunch rush.

I had been teaching a combination fifth/sixth grade class at Wanchese Christian Academy in the small fishing village of Wanchese at the southern tip of Roanoke Island on the Outer Banks. My scholars had recently filled our class marble jar by receiving perfect scores on their homework, quizzes and tests. The excursion to the fast-food restaurant was a reward for their hard work.

After leaving Mickey D’s, we drove down to Manteo’s waterfront. I desired to take a class photo of my students standing on the bridge in front of the Elizabeth II vessel, a replica of the Elizabeth I ship, upon which the colonists from “The Lost Colony” sailed to the New World in 1587.

On our drive through the historic streets following the photo op, my students insisted I drive past this elaborate house a few blocks from the waterfront. They claimed it was the largest house they had ever seen. I wasn’t too keen on the idea of driving by this huge dwelling which would take us off of our current path of travel and out into the main thoroughfare of town with a mere stop sign instead of a traffic light — not to mention the fact that it was lunchtime in the little metropolis of Manteo, which made traffic somewhat unpredictable during this peak time of day.

Tired of hearing their persistent whining and pleading, I finally caved and agreed to grant them their wish. “Don’t expect to receive two more wishes,” I quipped. “Because I’m not a genie in a bottle.”

The way they kept talking about this house, I was expecting to see an immaculate mansion fit for a king.

What a disappointment!

Instead, we saw nothing more than a big old house, and an ugly one at that. I couldn’t believe I actually agreed to drive by the obscene structure, which now put us in a pickle. We were sitting directly behind the stop sign at a T-intersection across from Pizza Hut patiently waiting for a break in traffic to cross the path of oncoming vehicles and be on our merry way back to school.

Talk about your major traffic jams.

The traffic signal which was three blocks down had vehicles lined up past the intersection where I was waiting to pull out into the flow of traffic. The other drivers were so concerned about themselves and where they were headed, they didn’t give a second thought to a teacher driving a van load of students.

Normally, I wouldn’t have minded; but I was watching the clock because I promised Brother Jerry Dukes that I would have the van back before his class was ready to go Christmas caroling at a nursing home.

As if the traffic mayhem wasn’t bad enough, the scene inside the van was just as crazy. If I didn’t know better, I would have thought there was a three-ring circus going on in the back of the van where all my boys were sitting. I didn’t remember any of them eating sugar before leaving the restaurant; so I’m not sure why they were so rambunctious. I had already stopped the van once to confiscate about 50 straws one of the little hooligans had pilfered from the eatery.

I was thinking about that commercial that says, “Calgon, take me away.” Finally, there was a break in traffic — or so I thought.

When I looked to the left, a woman driving a minivan had her turn signal flashing. On the opposite side of the thoroughfare, a lone pickup truck with barreling down the street. Estimating the velocity of both vehicles, I figured there was more than enough time to ease out into the center lane — something I called the chicken lane — and slip in behind the truck as it zipped by.

Since I thought the driver of the minivan was turning into the side street where we were waiting to pull out onto the main drag, I concentrated my efforts on the truck coming the other way. The next thing I knew, I plowed headfirst into the side of the minivan; and all I could hear was the crunch of glass and metal. I also had to grab one of my pupils, who was not sitting in his seat, to keep him from flying through the windshield.

I never saw it coming!

I was terrified and relieved all at the same time.

After making sure my students were unharmed — mixed with a few comforting hugs and tears — I stepped from my vehicle to make sure the other driver was not injured. All she was worried about with her Pomeranian poodle, which was barking like a raving maniac. I later discovered that the woman pulled out into the chicken lane figuring I would see her, which is why the front end of my vehicle hit the right side of her minivan.

I guess I wasn’t the only one who miscalculated.

When I see another driver do something incredibly stupid, I don’t typically step on the gas so they can plow into the side of my vehicle. Instead, I promptly slam on the brakes.

Upon our return to the school, the seventh and eighth graders made it abundantly clear that I was nothing more than a parasite. As they filed past my classroom door to go caroling, the rude comments under their breath and the scowls on their faces said it all.

Whatever happened to concern and compassion? After all, my students and I had just been involved in a potentially fatal situation. It looks like they learned a whole lot during Bible class.

At any rate, it was quite a while before I got behind the wheel of that van to take my students on anymore field trips; but from that day forward my students and I were affectionately known as “Brother Mark and the wrecking crew.”

At least I think it was a warmhearted nickname. Hmm..

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.